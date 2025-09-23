In the past two years, Aldar Estates has increased residential units under management by 15% to 155,000 and doubled prime retail and commercial leasable space to two million sqm

As the region’s largest integrated real estate services company, the platform manages over AED 3 billion worth of active contracts and is well positioned for further growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar has further consolidated its position in the Aldar Estates platform by increasing its ownership to 82.55% following the acquisition of Modon Holding’s 17.45% indirect stake in the business (held through its wholly owned subsidiary ADNEC Group).

Through strategic acquisitions and strong organic growth, Aldar Estates has become the region’s largest integrated real estate services company with over AED 3 billion worth of active contracts. The platform manages more than 155,000 residential units, which is a 15% increase in the past two years, and has doubled prime retail and commercial leasable space under management to two million sqm in the same period. In 2024, the business increased revenue to AED 2.6 billion and EBITDA to AED 400 million, significantly contributing to Aldar’s strategy of scaling diversified recurring income streams.

Jassem Salah Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Investment, said: “Aldar Estates is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by rising demand for facilities management, property management, and community services. Supported by Aldar’s development pipeline, an expanding portfolio of investment properties, and a growing base of third-party clients, the business is well positioned to scale further, capture new opportunities in the real estate services market, and deliver long-term value to communities, clients and shareholders.”

Aldar Estates is a key business within the Aldar Investment platform, which manages a diverse AED 47 billion portfolio of income-generating assets. A number of acquisitions by Aldar Estates have added significant scale and capabilities, across landscaping, security, technical services, sustainability consulting, and community management. In late 2023, Aldar Estates also acquired FAB Properties substantially broadening the client base and offering.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com