​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Aldar Education, a leading education group in the UAE, announced today that it has been certified for the third year in a row by Great Place to Work ®. Notably, Aldar Education is the first education group globally to earn this esteemed recognition.

The certification is a result of an extensive Trust Index™ survey conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute, involving over 3,500 Aldar Education employees. The survey assessed employee satisfaction, trust and confidence in the organisation, and well-being, paying particular attention to factors such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and opportunities for growth and development.

The survey findings are remarkable with the vast majority of respondents expressing that Aldar Education is a ‘great place to work’, when considering all factors. The company’s score of 81% this year represents a 9% increase compared to the 2022 score and an outstanding 16% increase compared to the score based on responses received in 2021. An overwhelming 94% of respondents feel safe and secure in their workplace. Moreover, 91% of employees reported experiencing a warm and inclusive welcome when they joined Aldar Education, while 90% acknowledged the company’s fair and equitable treatment of its workforce. The survey also highlighted the fact that 91% of the employees take immense pride in their individual achievements within the company, with 89% expressing a profound sense of pride in being associated with the institution.

Furthermore, the survey unveiled exceptional levels of employee satisfaction when it comes to celebrating special events as well as the company's positive impact on the community. These elements have consistently played a pivotal role in elevating Aldar Education's overall survey score over the past three years, further solidifying its reputation as an exceptional workplace.

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Education, said: "At Aldar Education, learning and growth are fundamental to our mission. Our people are at the heart of everything we do – whether that be our incredible students, or our exceptional teams. Being recognised by our employees as a great place to work is a meaningful affirmation of our commitment to their personal and professional development, and it gives us and our school communities assurance that our students are being educated and cared for by people who are sincerely happy in their workplace.

As we celebrate this recognition, we are reminded that our success is built on the foundation of each employee’s dedication and passion. Their progress and growth are intertwined with our students' development, and that's a responsibility we take to heart. We believe that a well-supported, collaborative, and inclusive team is the driving force behind our educational mission. This recognition inspires us to continue creating an environment where everyone can learn, thrive, and contribute to the future of education, for generations to come.”

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is the leading education provider in Abu Dhabi, with almost 37,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of almost 5,000 educators from over 90 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Education includes Aldar Properties' entire educational portfolio. Aldar Properties PJSC is the UAE's leading real estate developer and manager. It is committed to operating a long-term and sustainable business to provide ongoing value for its shareholders.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com

