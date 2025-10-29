Dubai – Albatha Healthcare Group (Albatha Healthcare), a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider in the UAE, has expanded its portfolio with the strategic acquisition of Milab Scientific (Milab), a trusted leader in medical and laboratory solutions with over four decades of regional expertise.

Milab’s expertise covers molecular biology and genomics, proteomics and haematology, clinical and veterinary diagnostics, immunohistochemistry, as well as a comprehensive range of laboratory and hospital equipment and consumables.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare in the UAE and the region,” said Dr. Hesham Abdalla, Managing Director at Albatha Healthcare. “With Milab, we are not only strengthening our capabilities in diagnostics and laboratory sciences but also enabling innovation that can improve patient outcomes and support the next generation of scientific solutions.”

“This strategic investment is a calculated move aligned with our long-term growth strategy," added Anis Dadani, Director Finance at Albatha Healthcare. "With Albatha Healthcare’s operational scale and market reach, we are well-positioned to integrate Milab’s capabilities and expand our portfolio in advanced diagnostics, molecular biology, and laboratory solutions, creating sustainable value for our stakeholders and the broader healthcare sector."

Reflecting on the milestone, Joshua Marchon, Business Unit Head at Milab Scientific, said: “For over four decades, Milab has been driven by quality, service, and innovation. Joining Albatha Healthcare allows us to extend that legacy and bring advanced scientific solutions to more healthcare providers and institutions across the region.”

Leveraging Albatha Healthcare’s integrated network and operational strength, Milab will accelerate innovation in diagnostics, expand access to cutting-edge laboratory solutions, and empower healthcare providers to deliver better, faster, and more precise care to patients across the region.

About Albatha Healthcare Group

Established in 1969, Albatha Healthcare Group (ABHCG) is a leading UAE-based healthcare solutions provider, delivering comprehensive solutions across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumables, medical equipment, home healthcare products, and wellness. As the parent company of a diverse portfolio of businesses, including Modern Pharmaceutical Company (MPC), Vienna Trading, Ishaq Bin Omran (IBO) Medical Center and Healthy Farm Eatery, ABHCG continues to drive innovation and improve health outcomes across the UAE and the wider region.