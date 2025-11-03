Abu Dhabi: Marking its 26th consecutive year at ADIPEC, Al Masaood Group, a highly diversified conglomerate representing leading global brands returns to the region’s largest energy exhibition with its focus on engineering excellence, industrial transformation, and technology integration. Led by its Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), the Group will showcase a diverse range of innovative engineering solutions that drive the UAE’s industrial growth and shape the future of energy.

Two major highlights for Al Masaood this year will be the introduction of its second stand, as well as the launch of an impressively large number of new partnerships.

Apart from its long-established presence in Hall 3, Al Masaood will also launch a new partnership with PLUM GAS in Marina Hall 17. Other partnership launches in ADIPEC 2025 include ALCO Energy Solutions, X- Cooling GMBH, GREEN Power, AEP Thermal and Maintenance Partners.

Hani El Tannir, CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial said: “ADIPEC remains a cornerstone event for Al Masaood, where we demonstrate how innovation and engineering excellence can accelerate industrial progress. This year, our focus is on expanding industrial transformation through strategic collaborations, advanced technologies, and local value creation, in line with the UAE’s ambition to build a diversified and future-ready energy sector.”

At the exhibition, in addition to launching new partnerships, Al Masaood will also present the principal brands it represents and has worked with to deliver substantial solutions to the local markets. These include Everllence, Chart Industries, KSB Services, Sparkle Clean, Nash Engineering, QuartzElec, Circor-Schroedahl GmbH, Tubefit Engineers, and Santacc.

The Group’s showcase will feature a comprehensive range of technologies and systems, including compressors, CO₂ compression and capture solutions, clean fuel infrastructure, high-performance pumps, turbines, motors, and generators, as well as advanced automation and process control technologies. Al Masaood will also display industrial water treatment and desalination systems, zero-liquid discharge solutions, and modular engineering and fabrication capabilities, including ASME-certified pressure vessels and skid-mounted systems designed for flexible, turnkey industrial deployment.

Complementing these engineering solutions, another of the Group Industrial units, Al Masaood Motor Tech Services will highlight its services for Motors and Generators in cooperation with NIDEC group.

Through these collaborations and technologies, Al Masaood reinforces its contribution to strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. By combining global expertise with local service and engineering capabilities, the company ensures that international solutions are effectively integrated and supported within the region, contributing to in-country value creation and long-term industrial resilience.

For more information, please visit: https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/-

About Al Masaood – Group Industrial

Al Masaood – Group Industrial is a highly diversified business enterprise that offers a wide range of industrial solutions. A leader in the UAE’s industrial sector, Al Masaood – Group Industrial caters to the needs of major industries such as oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, utilities, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, logistics, modular construction, automotive and accessories, and many more. Under the Al Masaood – Group Industrial umbrella are Al Masaood Power Division, Al Masaood Tyres, Batteries, and Accessories Division (TBA), Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), Al Masaood Projects & Engineering Services Division (PESD), Al Masaood Bergum L.L.C, ARB Emirates, Al Masaood Motor Tech, Al Masaood Technical Services, and Al Masaood Equipment Rental.

The company’s portfolio of products and services is provided through its partnerships with major international brands, as well as through locally developed manufacturing solutions. Some of the top global brands associated with the company include Volvo Penta, MTU (Rolls Royce Power Systems), UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, KSB Services LLC, Everllence GmBH, Bridgestone, Total Energies, ARB, Leroy-Somer, S&W, Quartzelec, CIRCOR – Schroedahl GmbH, Dongfeng, Oshkosh, and TCM. Through its power, engineering, and industrial units, it has built some of the largest repair and maintenance, remanufacturing, and operation facilities in the UAE.

Besides engaging in in-country public-private partnerships to drive the industrial identity of the nation, Al Masaood – Group Industrial is also focused on offering a wide array of innovative and sustainable industrial solutions, including eco-friendly modular buildings, battery systems and mobile solar applications. Al Masaood – Group Industrial also has a Steel Fabrication arm, and a network of automotive service centres.

For more information, please visit https://www.masaood.com/en/our-business/industrial/.