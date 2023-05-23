Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, and 2023 Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award recipient, announced a limited-time promotion for select Nissan Intelligent Choice Mod certified pre-owned vehicles (CPOV) on the weekend of the 26th of May. The ‘Mega Sale’ will not only see flexible payment options but will also include other exclusive benefits on the wide array of Nissan models.

Customers can take advantage of the exclusive ‘Mega Sale’ benefits on pre-owned Nissan Patrols, Pathfinders, Urvans, and Navaras by browsing the cars on sale online starting May 22. Those who opt for the select Nissan models have a choice of purchasing the car now, with the first payment due four months later. Al Masaood Automobiles main showroom at Al Mussafah in Abu Dhabi will also host bank representatives over the weekend to streamline the financing process and address any customer queries.

The certified pre-owned Nissan models also fall within the brand’s ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice (NIC)’ programme. The ‘Nissan Intelligent Choice’ programme includes a rigorous 167-point inspection on all pre-owned cars, with mechanical, electrical, and cosmetic aspects all covered. NIC also includes a comprehensive one year or 30,000-kilometre warranty, with coverage extended to neighbouring GCC countries and eastern Mediterranean markets. In addition, 24-hour roadside assistance for one year and a one-off 5-day car replacement in case of major vehicle failure is also included.

“Other than offering peace of mind, our upcoming Mega Sale also includes the option of deferred payments for customers to start paying off their car four months after purchase,” said Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles. “As customers are at the heart of everything we do at Al Masaood Automobiles, we put all our efforts to provide them with value-added packages to facilitate and elevate their car purchase experience.”

With Al Masaood Automobiles, customers that purchase a new or pre-owned car can equally be confident that their vehicles will be tended to as Al Masaood Automobiles also offers a renowned aftersales customer experience, having recently won the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA) 2023 edition. This recognition underscores Al Masaood Automobiles’ continual commitment to business excellence and customer satisfaction.

Customers looking to purchase a pre-owned Nissan during Al Masaood Automobiles’ ‘Mega Sale’ can visit showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain from 26 to 28 May inclusively, with banking representatives available at Al Masaood Automobile’s flagship showroom in Al Mussafah. To learn more, please visit this link.

