Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA), the authorised distributor of Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region has announced the extension of its highly successful ’Pre-Owned 2023 Models” campaign for Nissan’s Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles (CPOV).

Due to popular demand, Al Masaood Automobiles has extended the offer until the end of February. Moreover, following the complete sell-out of all Nissan X-Terra models under the campaign, Al Masaood Automobiles has introduced the customer-favourite Nissan X-Trail under the offer, in addition to the Nissan Patrol and the Nissan Maxima. All three of these models are sought after due to their reliability and performance and are now available as certified pre-owned models in excellent conditions with low mileage.

Customers also have the opportunity to own these models through a trade-in with their existing vehicles. Additionally, they can benefit from the global Nissan Intelligent Choice Program designed to offer peace of mind to customers purchasing certified pre-owned Nissan vehicles. The program includes a comprehensive package of benefits, such as a 12-month/30,000 KM warranty, extended warranty cover, and 24-hour roadside assistance for a full year. To ensure the highest quality, each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 167+ point inspection and reconditioning process, along with a full service and inspection before delivery. In the rare event of a major failure, customers can also take advantage of a one-off 5-day car replacement option. The program is available for vehicles up to 6 years old or with 150,000 KM on the odometer, subject to stock availability.

Interested customers can explore range of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan models available under this extended offer on https://en.nissan-abudhabi.com/nissan-certified/offers/cpo-new-year-offer.html. Terms and conditions apply.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.