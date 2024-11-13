Al Jalila Foundation, the global healthcare philanthropic organization leading Dubai Health’s giving mission, recently celebrated a decade of supporting breast cancer patients through the 10th edition of #PINKtober – its community fundraising campaign held every October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign aims to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. In 2024, the campaign raised over AED 2 million.

According to research, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, affecting 1 in 8 women over their lifetime. Studies also indicate that, in the UAE, the average age of diagnoses is 10 years younger than in other parts of the world. These figures highlight the importance for ongoing research and awareness efforts to stay abreast of medical advancements in order to save lives.

By joining hands with hundreds of organizations and members of the community within the UAE, the #PINKtober campaign has helped raised over AED 15 million to support patient treatment and advance breast cancer research over the last decade. Consequently, this has assisted Al Jalila Foundation’s A’awen patient treatment program to ease patient lives by delivering medical assistance to those in need and focus on their recovery and well-being. This year 423 breast cancer patients have been supported by the A’awen patient treatment program.

Commenting on the 10-year edition, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation said “We are immensely grateful to the people, the organizations and the community who in their great generosity have supported our #PINKtober campaign over the last decade through their donations, in-kind contributions, fundraising activities, and acts of kindness. The impact of this campaign in transforming the lives of those in need is a testament to the power of togetherness and our community collaborations.”

Over the last 10 years, Al Jalila Foundation has partnered with a wide array of schools, fitness centers, hotels, restaurants, financial institutions, and malls, who they have termed ‘Champions of Hope’ to help raise funds and spread hope to breast cancer patients and their families.

“Together, with our community partners, we are paving the way for a brighter future for those affected by breast cancer in our mission to transform the lives of our mothers, sisters, wives and friends,” added Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

In 2021 Al Jalila Foundation established ‘Majlis Al Amal’ - a unique ‘cancer drop-in centre’ and the first of its kind community centre in the UAE dedicated to improving the well-being of women affected by cancer. Literally translating to ‘Hope Lounge’ in English, Majlis Al Amal offers cancer patients and survivors emotional, physical and social support in a safe, nurturing and supportive environment. Members can visit at any time for information, a chat over tea or coffee, use the in-house library, take part in classes, or attend educational sessions presented by specialist volunteers - all offered free of charge.

On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Al Jalila Foundation hosted a heartwarming panel discussion featuring an inspiring line-up of speakers who shared stories of resilience and transformation. Lead by Hanadi El Imam, the panel included Dr. Amna AlMehairi, Consultant Hematologist at Dubai Health, Majlis Al Amal members Faiza Saeed, Leda Fagundes and Dina Shoukry. Together, they highlighted the ‘healing power of community support’ and how it became a beacon of hope throughout their cancer journey.

About Al Jalila Foundation and Dubai Health

Al Jalila Foundation is a global healthcare philanthropic organization that leads Dubai Health’s giving mission. The foundation aims to impact lives and shape the future of health through its integration of care, learning, and discovery. It was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai in April 2013, to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation.

Al Jalila Foundation supports medical treatment for individuals unable to afford quality healthcare; provides scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals and supports ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges prevalent in the region including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and mental health.

As a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and as the leading organization for developing Dubai Health’s giving mission, Al Jalila Foundation strives to be a beacon of hope for patients and their families.

