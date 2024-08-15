Re-engineered suspension and braking system for balanced handling and comfort

Most advanced Camry to date boasts Voice Agent, Cloud Navigation, and Toyota’s 5th Generation Hybrid System

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, available on GLE grade, includes Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System and Emergency Steering Assist

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Toyota has unveiled the highly anticipated 2025 Toyota Camry in the United Arab Emirates. Building upon an incredible legacy of success, the Toyota Camry enters its ninth generation perfectly embodying the synergy between the heart and the mind with its blend of sleek new aesthetics, enhanced performance, and a cutting-edge Hybrid powertrain that’s made to move. The new Camry masterfully amplifies everything drivers love about the previous generation of the hugely popular sedan, with more power, elegance, intuitive technology, and capable handling.

The 2025 Camry delivers a sleeker, athletic look to the popular sedan’s design. The distinctive hammerhead front fascia adds a fresh clean look that is sure to turn heads. All grades will feature slim LED headlights, daytime running lights and taillights.

Commenting on the momentous launch, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus in the UAE, said: “The Camry has always been a pillar of Toyota’s sedan range in the UAE, and for good reason. It’s the perfect blend of reliability, efficiency and comfort, available at a great price. The Camry has offered families and business fleets great value and dependable driving for decades. Now, as a part of Toyota’s vision to make electrification more accessible and Al-Futtaim Automotive’s mission to support the UAE’s green mobility transition under the Net Zero 2050 strategy, the 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) arrives with its pioneering fifth-gen hybrid system, offering a combination of power and fuel efficiency that is ready to take on the roads of the Emirates in all conditions. We’re hugely excited to introduce this fantastic sedan to our customers in the UAE.”

5th-Gen Hybrid System

Powering the Camry is Toyota’s first-ever sedan pairing of its 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5). Combining the engine’s power with an electric motor, this dynamic new HEV has a standard 227 net combined horsepower.

Toyota engineers have also tuned the new HEV system at lower speeds to reduce engine RPMs and increase power from the traction battery to provide satisfying acceleration and torque feel. The Toyota Camry Hybrid will also adopt the “Beyond Zero” badge to signal Toyota’s strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions and its vision for a carbon-neutral future.

The Camry is also available with the highly efficient 2.5L in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine that is better for the environment without giving up its excellent fuel economy, high output and responsiveness.

The gas powertrain includes a smooth and efficient 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, with a tight gear ratio and component optimisation that provide excellent gearshift response and a smoother acceleration feel that matches the driver’s intent.

More than Meets the Eye

Merging with the impeccable craftsmanship of Camry, the modern open-concept and refined materials offer a unique experience to the interior design of each model option. Setting the standard for convenience, the next generation model comes with a standard smart-key with push-to-start button, and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with rear air vents.

Boasting a retuned suspension for enhanced responsiveness and agile handling which adds a sense of thrill when taking on those twisting and turning roads, the HEV has Drive Mode Select that enables drivers to select from three driving modes – Normal, Sport and Eco – according to the situation and driver preference. You can also drive quietly using just the electric motor by pressing the EV mode button.

Enhanced Tech

The most advanced iteration of the model to date, the ninth-generation Camry boasts Voice Agent for the first time, providing voice control of audio, vehicle systems, navigation, and connected smartphone functions for safer, more pleasant driving.

In addition, through the Cloud Navigation Function, the Camry uses a cloud-based navigation system that can access the latest map, facility and traffic data for full visibility on road conditions for the driver.

For the 2025 model, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster comes standard on E & XLE models, while a standard 12.3-in fully digital gauge cluster is found in the GLE grade.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia System includes a standard 8-inch touchscreen display or 12.3-inch screen. The system includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the standard Qi wireless charging pad that is capable of fast charging at up to 15W when used with compatible devices.

The Camry also offers a standard combination of USB-A and USB-C ports, with three in the front and two in the rear across all grades. Access to a wide range of enhanced connectivity features is also available. Toyota Audio Multimedia allows simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

The 2025 Toyota Camry comes standard with the highly advanced Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0). The safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Intended for highway use, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist: When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centred in its lane.

When Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centred in its lane. Automatic High Beams: The Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help you see more clearly at night at speeds above 21 mph. The AHB system is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

Limited Warranty

The all-new Toyota Camry is covered for a 3-year/100,000km vehicle warranty which applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. The vehicle warranty is optional for the customers to extend after the expiration. The hybrid battery is covered for 8 years or 160,000km, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

-Ends-

Toyota UAE Social Media Handles

Facebook: @ToyotaUAE

Instagram: @Toyotauae

YouTube: Toyota UAE

Twitter: @Toyota_UAE

About Al-Futtaim Toyota

Toyota, a Japanese automotive manufacturer founded in 1937, is the world's market leader in sales of hybrid electric vehicles. Toyota has been exclusively distributed in the UAE by Al-Futtaim Automotive, part of Al-Futtaim Group, for over six decades, and has been leading the sustainable mobility movement since 2008.

With a large line-up of vehicles ranging from SUV, compact, sedan, coupe, MPV and LCV, as well as a wide range of Hybrid options, Al-Futtaim Toyota is setting new benchmarks for clean motoring in an effort to actively contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the UAE. 2017 saw the introduction of the zero-emission hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai, in a pilot aiming at studying the possibilities of establishing a hydrogen-based, carbon-free society.

Toyota’s line-up features several hybrid vehicles including the sporty, practical and environmentally friendly RAV4, the C-HR, an innovative compact SUV, the seven-seater Highlander which is the brands biggest HEV to date, the powerful and efficient Corolla and the sleek and sophisticated Camry.

In September 2019, after a 17-year wait, Al-Futtaim Toyota launched the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra in the UAE, much to the delight of fans and loyalists across the country. With the all-new fifth-generation model, the legendary name returned to set the roads ablaze with a comeback only fitting of the Toyota Supra story, with the 2021 version launching a year later in October 2020.

In August 2020 Al-Futtaim Toyota shook up the lifestyle pickup segment with the introduction of the all-new eighth-generation Toyota Hilux Adventure. This was the first time ever that the Hilux is available as a retail model in the UAE, meaning that it is no longer limited to dominating the commercial-use sector.

For more information and to book a test drive of the latest Toyota models please visit www.toyota.ae

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

Contacts for media:

Laureline Schwarz | Head of Corporate Communications | Laure-Line.Schwarz@alfuttaim.com

Mazen Saab | Marketing Manager | Toyota | Mazen.Saab@alfuttaim.com

Assaad Chehade | Senior Marketing Manager | assaad.chehade@alfuttaim.com

Mariam Bouraoui | Gambit Communications | mariam@gambit.ae