Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Group, one of the Middle East’s largest diversified business conglomerates and a major stakeholder in the region’s automotive sector, has announced it is the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), taking place from 30 November to 12 December 2023, at Expo City Dubai.

Al-Futtaim Group’s participation in the historic global gathering at COP28 is a significant testament to its dynamic leadership across core economic sectors in the UAE and the group’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim Group, shared, “We strongly believe in the UAE’s visionary commitment to accelerating sustainability efforts. As one of the first countries in the Middle East to sign and ratify the Paris Agreement, coupled with the announcement of the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050, the UAE has set a green benchmark and paved the path for corporations to follow.

“The future of business is inextricably linked with the future of our planet. As a major stakeholder in the business landscape of the UAE, we have a key responsibility to make sure we continue setting strong sustainability targets across all our divisions and continue echoing our country’s aspirations in the climate change agenda.”

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the major divisions of the Al-Futtaim Group, has an ambition to deliver 50% new energy vehicles (NEVs) and install 10% of the charging stations in the UAE by 2030.

Sustainable Mobility Solutions for COP28

As part of the strategic partnership, Al-Futtaim Group will deliver a fleet of 370 electrified passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUV), and buses to be utilised for COP28. The company will install its own Charge2Moov electric charging stations for the event.

Across the duration of the event, the group’s automotive division - Al-Futtaim Automotive will showcase its electric mobility brand portfolio at its stand in the Green Zone of COP28. The stand will display a range of highly advanced electric mobility models. The stand will have a dedicated space to showcase the comprehensive EV ecosystem that Al-Futtaim Automotive is building, from the electric vehicles on display, to a truly immersive VR-based automotive showroom, and their cutting-edge electric mobility training technologies for EV technicians.

The automotive group will also host key panel conferences on the Green Zone stage as well as its stand to discuss the business imperatives of decarbonisation, and how its partners have committed to sustainable action across their value chain.

Paul Willis, President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, commented on the significant partnership, “We have to take radical action to tackle the climate crisis, especially within the automotive sector, as surface transportation is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. We are well-aware of the huge responsibility that lies on our shoulders as automotive leaders, and how important it is for us to fundamentally initiate a shift towards greener automotive solutions to not only meet the climate change action goals but also to continue to meet the mobility needs of a rapidly increasing urban population.

“It’s our responsibility to look at the industry holistically and explore innovative ways to develop this entire new EV ecosystem, as well as pioneer new mobility services that will support the sustainable transition.

“This year’s COP28 stresses the importance of taking collaborative action, and we are truly honoured to be part of this hugely significant and prestigious global gathering.”

A strong environmental stance to support the shift towards green mobility in the UAE

For several years now, Al-Futtaim Automotive has been focused on leading the green mobility transition in the UAE. The automotive pioneer was the first to introduce alternative powertrains in the UAE’s public transportation sector, and to provide a range of sustainable mobility choices to customers in the UAE.

In the last two years, the business has accelerated the transition through numerous groundbreaking initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated new company – the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem including world-renowned EV brands, charging infrastructure, dedicated leasing & financial services for EVs and the region’s first IMI-certified electric mobility training centre for aftersales support.

The automotive division recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona to support RTA’s sustainable transport network and the ‘Zero-Emissions Public Transportation in Dubai 2050' strategy. As part of the agreement, Al-Futtaim Automotive will deploy a fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles for use in Dubai's key conferences and events over a three-year period.

