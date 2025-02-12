Certification supports customers, emergency services, and public entities in navigating the shift to sustainable mobility.

United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Automotive has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, becoming the first company globally to certify over 1,500 associates in electric vehicle (EV) technology to Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) International Standards. This landmark accomplishment demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to building a fully integrated EV ecosystem while advancing the UAE’s Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and Energy Strategy 2050.

This milestone comes as the global automotive industry faces urgent calls to retool its workforce for the EV era, highlighted in a recent Reuters report. The UAE, projected to see 15% EV adoption by 2030 (PwC), requires significant upskilling to meet growing consumer demand and align with the nation’s ambitious sustainability goals.

Antoine Barthes, Vice President of Al-Futtaim Automotive said "At Al-Futtaim Automotive, we take pride in being at the forefront of transformative change across the markets and communities we serve. Our commitment goes beyond the introduction of electric vehicles—it’s about advancing an integrated ecosystem that drives sustainable mobility in the UAE. By certifying over 1,500 associates, we are not only addressing a critical gap in technical skills but also closing the loop in the EV ecosystem. From passenger EVs to electric buses, trucks, two-wheelers, charging infrastructure, and aftersales support, we’ve built an interconnected system that aligns with the UAE’s broader sustainability goals. Through this milestone, we are preparing for the jobs of the future, enhancing customer experiences, and driving environmental stewardship while collaborating with public entities to strengthen readiness across the country.”

This initiative equips Al-Futtaim Automotive’s workforce with future-ready expertise, including IMI EV Level 1 training for customer-facing staff. It ensures that associates are well-prepared to meet the demands of EV consumers, support emergency response efforts, and address public sector needs.

"Workforce readiness is the linchpin of the EV transition," Barthes added. "We recognize our responsibility to ensure a comprehensive support system—not just for customers but for emergency services, public entities, and the UAE’s broader sustainability goals."

In line with this vision, Al-Futtaim Automotive has extended EV training to the Dubai Police First Response Rescue Team, ensuring emergency responders are equipped to handle hybrid and EV-related situations. This public-private collaboration highlights the company’s dedication to promoting safety, technical expertise, and workforce empowerment across the UAE.

Setting a Benchmark in Automotive Training

IMI accreditation has positioned Al-Futtaim Automotive as a benchmark talent organization in the industry, enhancing its reputation and attracting top talent. This alignment with IMI standards also ensures compliance with industry regulations and best practices, further solidifying the company’s leadership in the EV transition.

Founded in 1920, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) is a global professional body dedicated to upskilling the automotive workforce. With a strong focus on emerging technologies such as EVs and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), IMI accreditation sets the standard for excellence in automotive training and professional development. Al-Futtaim Automotive’s record-setting initiative has gained industry-wide recognition, prompting IMI to prepare a case study showcasing its scalable and high-impact training model.

Pete Jackson, International Business Development Manager of Institute of the Motor Industry

“The IMI’s mission is to support the global automotive workforce in achieving and maintaining professional competence and continuing professional development to service, repair and maintain vehicles to industry standards, including new automotive technologies such as EV and ADAS. We are delighted to see that Al-Futtaim is leading the way in using IMI qualifications to equip its associates with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications needed to support customers and maintain these advanced vehicles to the highest standards. This action from Al-Futtaim will ensure the roads in the United Arab Emirates are a safer place.”

A Future-Ready Workforce for a Sustainable Tomorrow

As the UAE’s EV market continues to grow, Al-Futtaim Automotive is proactively addressing the rising demand for talent in the automotive sector. Looking ahead, the company plans to certify an additional 1,500 associates by the end of 2025 and expand training programmes to include hydrogen fuel cell technology and ADAS. By aligning workforce development with advancements in automotive technology, Al-Futtaim Automotive is not only enhancing its competitive edge but also reinforcing its role as a key driver of the UAE’s net-zero ambitions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About the IMI

The IMI is the professional body for individuals working in the motor industry, and the authoritative voice of the sector.

IMI is transforming the automotive industry by setting, upholding and promoting professional standards - driving skills acquisition, establishing clearer career paths, and boosting public confidence. IMI’s online Professional Register is here to make sure consumers are in skilled, competent and trustworthy hands.

Please visit www.theimi.org.uk to find out more.

