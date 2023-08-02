Morris Plains, N.J. – Honeywell today announced that Saudi Arabia-based appliance manufacturer Al-Essa Industrial Company has adopted Honeywell Solstice® Liquid Blowing Agent (LBA) for use in insulation of its products.

Honeywell Solstice LBA will help Al-Essa Industrial Company phase out higher-global warming potential (GWP) solutions that contribute to climate change, in-line with Saudi Arabia’s climate objectives, while also ensuring it maintains compliance with regulations in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and under the Saudi Green Initiative it intends to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 278 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030. Honeywell Solstice LBA supports these objectives as an ultra-low-GWP alternative to traditional hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) such as HCFC-141b, which is banned in Saudi Arabia.

HCFCs are sometimes used in foam, refrigeration and air conditioning applications, but deplete the protective ozone layer and contribute to climate change. Alternative hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) solutions are also potent greenhouse gases and do not meet energy regulations.

With a GWP of 1, 99.9% lower than HFC blowing agents, Solstice LBA will enable Al-Essa Industrial Company to meet energy standard requirements in Saudi Arabia and other countries for exports.

“Honeywell’s ready-now Solstice LBA plays a critical role for the manufacturing industry as we see the continued phaseout of high-GWP materials and increasing regulations on reducing emissions globally,” said George Bou Mitri, vice president and general manager of Performance Materials and Technologies for the Middle East and North Africa at Honeywell. “Switching to Solstice LBA will not only support Al-Essa Industrial Company’s sustainability initiatives, but will also help to accelerate the industry’s transition to more environmentally-conscious and energy efficient applications of blowing agents. Through this collaboration, Al-Essa Industrial Company and Honeywell are supporting the Kingdom’s initiative of building up its local manufacturing capabilities with reduced impact on the environment.”

Honeywell has invested more than one billion dollars in research, development and new capacity for its Solstice technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago. The product line, which helps customers lower their greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance, includes refrigerants for vehicle, commercial and residential air conditioning applications, heat pumps; blowing agents for insulation; aerosol propellants; solvents for cleaning solutions; and are being evaluated for use in metered-dose inhalers.

Use of Honeywell Solstice technology has helped avoid the potential release of the equivalent of more than 326 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equal to the carbon emissions from nearly 70 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles per year.[1]

Honeywell is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations and facilities by 2035 and recently announced a new set of commitments that further advance its sustainability goals, including committing to set a science-based target with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that will include scope 3 emissions and participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Climate Challenge. The company also supports the Paris Climate Agreement. These efforts build on the company’s track record of sharply reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of its operations and facilities as well as its decades-long history of innovation to help its customers meet their environmental and social goals. In 2021, approximately 60% of Honeywell’s new product introduction research and development investment was directed toward products that improve environmental and social outcomes for customers.

-Ends-

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Al-Essa Industrial Company

Founded by Hamad Abdullah Alessa in 1935, the Al-Essa group is known today as the Al-Essa Industrial Company and operates as a distributor of appliances and electronics; a manufacturer of refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and air handling units; as well as a contractor and installer of home and commercial air conditioners and air handling units. Al-Essa Industrial Company supplies the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market with a full range of air conditioners and other products, such as chest freezers.

[1] Calculations are based on actual sales of Solstice products (in lbs) from Jan 2010 through Dec 2022, and utilize the EPA GHG equivalency calculator for conversion.