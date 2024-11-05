Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Al Balad Development Company (BDC), a fully owned company of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and a leading master developer of the Historic District in Jeddah, has announced its participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) taking place from November 5th to 7th in London.

This participation marks the company’s first international appearance, reflecting its commitment to showcasing Jeddah’s Historic District (Al Balad) to a wider global audience as an attractive destination for living, working, investing, and tourism. BDC's operational arm, “Al Balad Hospitality,” will also be present at the event to highlight the company’s current and future portfolio of projects and its plans to transform Al Balad into a premier cultural tourism destination by offering authentic experiences through the development, operation, and investment in diverse hospitality options that blend heritage, authenticity, and modern amenities.

WTM will serve as a unique platform for BDC to present Al Balad's rich history as a thriving commercial hub and to promote it as a safe investment opportunity for both local and international investors in the residential, retail, hospitality, and commercial sectors.

Jamil Hasan Ghaznawi, CEO of Al Balad Development Company, stated: “We are excited to participate in the World Travel Market in London, marking our first international appearance. This event provides a unique platform to share our vision of building a prosperous community for both residents and visitors of Al Balad while promoting this historic district as an international heritage site of global significance.

“We invite guests to join us and celebrate Al Balad's rich history while embracing the future. Our presence at this event underscores our dedication to operating and developing living heritage sites in Jeddah and our ambition to significantly contribute to the global hospitality and tourism landscape through our arm, 'Al Balad Hospitality.' We are eager to provide visitors with a taste of the Al Balad experience at our stand at WTM.”

Visitors can expect a world-class experience at BDC’s interactive stand, which will be a focal point of interest at WTM. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore BDC’s projects and learn about the company’s vision and contributions to the regeneration of Al Balad.

The BDC stand will be located in Hall 8, stand number S8-409, at the World Travel Market in ExCel London.