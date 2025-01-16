Al Ahly Sabbour brings 30 years of expertise in Egypt’s real estate sector to the Omani market.

Diverse residential options, green spaces, and fully integrated facilities and amenities to meet the aspirations of Omani families.

Cairo: In a grand event held at the Royal Opera House in Oman, under the patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Housing and Urban Planning in Oman, Al Ahly Sabbour Developments announced the launch of "Wadi Zaha," the first neighborhood in its flagship project in Sultan Haitham City, with a total investment of 90 million Omani Riyals.

The launch of "Wadi Zaha" marks the beginning of a distinctive strategic partnership between Al Ahly Sabbour and the Omani Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. Leveraging its 30 years of experience in the Egyptian real estate sector, the company aims to bring its successful model of creating fully integrated and livable communities to the Omani market, aligning with the aspirations of future generations and strengthening economic ties between Egypt and Oman.

The entire project spans a total area of 100 acres and includes three residential neighborhoods: Wadi Zaha, Wadi Safa, and Wadi Tala, comprising approximately 3,500 units. These neighborhoods cater to the diverse needs of all client segments and age groups. Al Ahly Sabbour is one of the leading companies in the Sultanate, holding the second-largest land area in Sultan Haitham City. A key feature of the project is that each neighborhood is designed as an independent, fully integrated community located on a separate plot of land. This reflects the company's commitment to leveraging its extensive experience in Egypt to deliver exceptional projects to the Omani market.

The opening ceremony, held at the Royal Opera House, was attended by his Excellency Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Engineer Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, along with numerous ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, business leaders, and investors, highlighting the significant regional importance of "Wadi Zaha."

Commenting on the launch, Engineer Ahmed Sabbour said, "We are proud at Al Ahly Sabbour to be the first Egyptian real estate developer to bring its expertise to Sultan Haitham City in Oman. We constantly strive for ambitious growth and a strategic vision, exploring prominent destinations with future growth potential, which we have found in Sultan Haitham City, the first fully integrated smart city in Oman, rich with investment opportunities." He added, "Wadi Zaha is the beginning of a long journey to strengthen the economic partnership between Egypt and Oman, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 through the delivery of sustainable projects that meet the needs of future generations."

"Wadi Zaha" features a strategic location in the heart of Sultan Haitham City, offering the largest view over the central park. The neighborhood spans 23 acres and includes 760 diverse residential units, ranging from compact studios and family-oriented (one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom) apartments to duplexes with gardens, upper duplexes with terraces, penthouses, separate villas, and townhouses, the community accommodates diverse lifestyles and aspirations.

Wadi Zaha" embodies a distinctive architectural design that blends modern style with Omani identity, developed by the renowned SOM firm. To enhance the living experience, the master plan incorporates a range of lifestyle-oriented amenities and facilities, creating an integrated living environment that combines nature with urban vibrancy. Amenities such as gyms, private swimming pools, vast green spaces, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and diverse food and beverage options ensure that daily needs are met within walking distance.

For leisure and recreation, the project features an open-air cinema, children's play areas, cultural centers, and various recreational facilities. This makes it a vibrant and integrated community that fosters connectivity and provides everything residents dreams of for a peaceful yet dynamic life

Al Ahly Sabbour is closely collaborating with a range of strategic partners to ensure the success of the Sultan Haitham City project. These partnerships include the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, which contributes to the development of three key neighborhoods in the city, the global urban planning and architectural design firm SOM, and Cavendish Maxwell as the business consultant partner, ensuring operational efficiency and the application of global best practices, setting a new standard in the Omani real estate market. These partnerships stem from Al Ahly Sabbour's belief in the importance of powerful partnerships to create sustainable communities that meet the needs of all members of society.

It is important to highlight that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has praised Al Ahly Sabbour’s role in this project, recognizing the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional real estate developments. These efforts contribute to strengthening the Omani economy by creating job opportunities for Omani citizens in alignment with Omanization guidelines. Additionally, the project supports regional economic integration and sustainable urban development, fostering local economic growth and advancing sustainable progress within the Sultanate.