Ajman – Ajman University, a leading non-profit university, has been ranked #1 in the UAE for Education Studies in the recently released Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025. The University also achieved impressive rankings in other subjects, placing #3 in Medical and Health, #4 in Computer Science, and #5 in Engineering, further showcasing its strong performance across various academic disciplines.

“Ajman University’s remarkable performance in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025 highlights our commitment to offering world-class higher education in the heart of the UAE. The impressive outcomes not only have a positive impact on students looking to study these subjects at Ajman University but also make us proud of contributing to the UAE’s vision of nurturing talented graduates across various academic disciplines,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, renowned for its rigor and accuracy, analyzed over 750 institutions from 87 countries for the 2025 rankings. In Education Studies, Ajman University excelled in key areas like international outlook, teaching, and research quality, securing the top position in the UAE. Globally, the university ranks #88 for Education Studies.

Additionally, Ajman University is ranked in the top 301-400 worldwide for Medical and Health, Computer Science, and Engineering. These achievements reflect the university’s dedication to academic excellence and its growing reputation as a premier higher education institution regionally and globally.