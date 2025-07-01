As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen academic and research collaboration among higher education institutions across the Arab world, Ajman University (AU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport (AASTMT). The agreement aims to foster strategic cooperation between the two institutions and support the development of joint academic programs and initiatives in various fields of higher education.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Prof. Ismail Abdel Ghafar, President of AASTMT, in the presence of Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Mounir El-Zalabany, Chairman of the Executive Council for the Medical Sector at AASTMT, Dr. Solomon Senok, Dean of the College of Medicine, Dr. Abeer AlGhananeem, Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Mr. Rami Abu-El-Haija, Director of Continuing Education and Enterprises, and Ms. Sherine Mostafa Elsayed Mohamed, CEO of the Top-Notch Center for Educational Services and University Admissions.

The agreement outlines collaboration across several priority areas, including student and faculty exchange, joint research projects, academic visits, short-term study programs, cultural exchange, and the sharing of academic resources and scientific publications. It also encompasses cooperation in professional and technical training, with both institutions agreeing to jointly develop and offer dual-degree programs.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Karim Seghir emphasized that the partnership aligns with AU’s mission as a non-profit institution to elevate the quality of education and research through meaningful collaboration with leading academic entities in the Arab region. He stated: “This agreement represents a strategic step toward launching impactful academic and research initiatives that advance higher education, offer high-quality opportunities for students and faculty, and contribute to community development and sustainable progress.”

Professor Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, praising Ajman University’s role and the shared desire of both parties to advance this collaboration.

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar added: “This memorandum reflects both parties’ commitment to building effective academic cooperation that contributes to the development of higher education and scientific research, and promotes the exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

He continued: “The Memorandum of Understanding signed today with Ajman University marks a turning point in our joint efforts to enhance higher education and scientific research. Collaboration between leading academic institutions is the cornerstone of building a prosperous future for our coming generations.” He noted that Ajman University, with its prestigious standing and forward-looking vision, has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and community service.

The President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport also affirmed the ambitious goals of this memorandum: “To exchange knowledge and expertise, and to provide unique educational and research opportunities for our students and faculty members.”

He concluded his remarks by saying: “We are confident that this collaboration will yield tangible, positive outcomes that will elevate the level of education and research, and empower our youth to build a better future.”

This MoU underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to fostering impactful academic cooperation that promotes knowledge exchange, enhances the delivery of advanced educational opportunities, and equips students with competitive skills aligned with evolving labor market needs.

