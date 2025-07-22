Ajman – Ajman University has launched Masar Career Excellence, a pioneering model that redefines how universities in the UAE prepare students for the future of work. As the first framework of its kind in the country’s higher education sector, Masar goes beyond the scope of a traditional career services office. It offers an integrated, future-focused approach to student development, aligning academic experience with real-world readiness from day one through life after graduation.

Rooted in the Arabic word مسار (masar), meaning the path, Masar Career Excellence is designed to accompany students and alumni through every stage of their academic and professional development. From early career orientation and skills training to long-term mentoring, employer engagement, and alumni networking, Masar offers a cohesive and holistic experience that empowers students to align their aspirations with real-world opportunities.

Commenting on this innovative initiative, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated: “Masar embodies Ajman University’s belief that preparing students for the future requires more than academic excellence. It calls for an environment where purpose, reflection, and real-world engagement are embedded into the educational experience. Through this model, we aim to graduate individuals who are not only capable professionals, but also thoughtful leaders with a deep sense of responsibility to society.”

The introduction of Masar marks a major milestone in Ajman University’s broader strategy to embed career development into the heart of the educational experience. This commitment has earned the university global recognition. According to the QS World University Rankings 2026, Ajman University is ranked #3 in the UAE for employer reputation, a reflection of the institution’s sustained focus on producing career-ready graduates.

Masar is aligned with We the UAE 2031 and Ajman Vision 2030, both of which emphasize the development of national talent, the advancement of a knowledge-based economy, and the empowerment of youth to lead transformative change across sectors. By strengthening the capabilities of graduates to adapt, innovate, and lead, Masar contributes to the nation’s priorities for inclusive and sustainable development.

Throughout the student lifecycle, Masar delivers tailored guidance from early exploration of interests and pathways, to mid-program industry placements, and career coaching as graduation nears. The model continues beyond graduation, offering alumni access to mentoring, professional growth opportunities, and lifelong engagement.

A defining characteristic of Masar is its emphasis on meaningful connection. By fostering collaboration between students, faculty, alumni, and industry leaders, the framework offers real-world immersion through career fairs, live projects, consulting challenges, and expert panels. These experiences cultivate not only technical competencies but the relationship capital essential for leadership and long-term success.

The launch of Masar Career Excellence reinforces Ajman University’s position as a forward-thinking institution that places student success at the core of its mission. It reflects a strategic approach to higher education—one that empowers graduates to shape their futures with purpose and contribute meaningfully to a resilient, inclusive, and knowledge-driven society.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 40,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae

