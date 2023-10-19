The department recognised exemplary suppliers for their exceptional collaboration in delivering outstanding services.

AJMAN: As part of its engagement at GITEX Global 2023, the Ajman Department of Finance introduced the second phase of the ‘Tawreed’ platform, a consolidated digital portal for government procurement in the emirate. This platform allows independent government entities in Ajman to post tenders, assess technical and financial bids from suppliers, and conclude contracts from a single interface. This innovation aims to streamline government supply operations, foster a more favourable business environment, and bolster the growth and economic competitiveness of the emirate and the broader UAE.

HE Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance, highlighted that extending the invitation to the independent government sector to join the platform resonates with the department’s dedication to promoting collaboration and innovation towards establishing a dynamic ecosystem where every stakeholder collaborates towards the sustainable growth of the emirate, guided by visionary leadership and mutual aspirations.

He further explained that suppliers will have access to all government-level procurement opportunities in Ajman via a singular integrated portal. This will simplify their operations, accelerate the entire procedure, and guarantee both efficiency and effectiveness.

Launched by the Ajman Department of Finance in 2022, the Tawreed platform acts as the central hub for Ajman Government suppliers. It was established to provide a seamless and intuitive experience, sparing suppliers time and effort while offering first-rate, dependable, and secure services.

The department also honoured distinguished suppliers within the Ajman government, acknowledging their invaluable contributions in delivering exemplary services to the emirate’s government agencies.

HE Marwan Al Ali expressed his appreciation for the suppliers’ dedicated efforts. He underpinned the department’s dedication to recognising their pivotal role in its accomplishments and commended their support of the operational workflows across various of Ajman’s government entities.

He said: “At the DOF, we regard our suppliers as vital collaborators in our shared pursuits, partnering with every government entity in the emirate towards our mutual goals. We must extend our appreciation for their commitment to excellence, which stands as a key driver propelling us toward our vision. We remain dedicated to fostering continuous cooperation, enhancing the symbiotic bond with our suppliers across all sectors, as we journey towards a sustainable future for the emirate and the UAE.”

-Ends-