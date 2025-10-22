H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, received H.E. Isabel Paula De Castro, Consul General of the Republic of Angola in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to discuss avenues for economic cooperation, the development of reciprocal investments, and opportunities to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and commended the depth of the economic, commercial, and investment relations linking the UAE and Angola. He also noted the continuous development in bilateral relations, which reflects the keenness of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and expand areas of partnership.

Al Muwaiji affirmed the existence of significant and diverse opportunities to enhance joint cooperation between the emirate of Ajman and the Republic of Angola, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, food, energy, technology, and services. This, he stated, opens new horizons for partnerships and reinforces economic integration between the two sides. He further explained that trade data between Ajman and Angola underscores the importance of redoubling efforts to reach broader levels of cooperation and partnership.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, provided an explanation regarding the key components of Ajman's economic sector. She highlighted Ajman's attractive investment environment and advanced infrastructure that support business growth, as well as the investment opportunities available in the industrial, commercial, tourism, services, educational, and health sectors.

The attendees recommended the necessity of exchanging data and statistics, organizing forums with the participation of business owners and investors sharing mutual interests, and the importance of exchanging visits to identify available investment opportunities and develop commercial exchange.

For her part, H.E. Isabel Paula De Castro affirmed the importance of opening new channels to enhance economic cooperation between Ajman and Angola and developing reciprocal investments, in light of the diverse economic components that the Republic of Angola possesses. She noted the significant role these partnerships can play in supporting business growth for both parties.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji and H.E. Isabel Paula De Castro exchanged shields and souvenirs.