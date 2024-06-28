H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (ACCI), welcomed H.E. K. Candra Negara, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai to discuss ways to enhance relations, strengthen partnerships, develop the volume of mutual investments, and increase the volume of bilateral trade between Ajman and Indonesia.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the ACCI, and Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, on behalf of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamdan Al Nuaimi, Acting Director of the Commercial Registration Administration, and Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Economic Licensing Department, were present. The Indonesian delegation included Ahmad Saleh Kusnowibowo, the Consul for Economic Affairs,

H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia, and stressed that Ajman Chamber is seeking to open effective channels of cooperation between the business communities in both Ajman and Indonesia, and to enhance the utilization of available investment potentials and opportunities in all sectors, especially in light of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the UAE and Indonesia.

Explaining that the meeting is part of Ajman Chamber's agenda to diversify its external partnerships, to develop and sustain its network of relations to support opportunities for business expansion and development, and to promote the Emirate as an ideal investment destination.

During the meeting, a number of investment opportunities of mutual interest were reviewed, in addition to focusing on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of investment, development of bilateral trade, and increased cooperation in the tourism sector in particular. The attendees recommended the need to intensify the exchange of visits, organize joint forums, and participate in specialized exhibitions to explore available opportunities, as well as exchange information and expertise in all fields.

For his part, H.E. K. Candra Negara, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, emphasized that the diversity of opportunities and advantages possessed by Indonesia and Ajman would open up new horizons for joint cooperation channels and increase the volume of mutual investments. He invited Ajman Chamber to participate in the trade fair in Indonesia, scheduled to be held next October.