Dubai, UAE: Ajman Bank has unveiled two breakthrough innovations the Gen AI Avatar and the upcoming Ajman Bank One digital platform marking a new milestone in its journey toward the future of digital banking. The launch took place during GITEX Global 2025, where Ajman Bank showcased its vision for a seamless, secure, and human-centered digital experience that redefines customer engagement.

Ajman Bank One is an all-in-one digital banking platform designed to give customers complete control of their financial lives. From instant account opening and digital credit-card issuance to fully digital home, personal, and auto-finance solutions, the platform delivers the most comprehensive Sharia-compliant digital experience in the UAE.

Complementing this is the Gen AI Avatar, a region-first innovation that brings a human touch to digital banking. The Avatar understands natural language, provides real-time guidance, and helps customers navigate products and services effortlessly combining advanced artificial intelligence with Ajman Bank’s deep ethical and Sharia principles.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: “The future of banking is digital, seamless, and human-centered. Ajman Bank One and the AI Avatar were created with a singular vision to remove complexity and empower every customer with Sharia-compliant innovation they can trust. This marks a new chapter in Islamic digital banking, where technology and values advance together”.

Building on this foundation, Ajman Bank continues its digital transformation journey, introducing a suite of enhanced, user-driven products within Ajman Bank One. Customers can now open an account in as little as five minutes and receive their virtual debit card instantly through a seamless onboarding experience. Credit card applications can be approved the same day, while personal finance requests have already seen same-day approvals in select cases demonstrating the system’s speed and efficiency.



Similarly, customers can get their auto finance approved the same day, and receive home finance pre-approval within the same day under optimal conditions. The platform also introduces OneX, an intelligent customer-feedback feature that captures real-time insights to continuously refine digital experiences and enhance satisfaction. Together, these innovations underscore Ajman Bank’s commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more human digital banking for every customer.

This milestone represents more than a product launch it is the realization of Ajman Bank’s long-term digital vision. By fusing intelligent design with Islamic principles, the bank has built a financial ecosystem that is simple, secure, and deeply personal. Customers can open an account in minutes, issue an instant digital credit card, or apply for financing all through a platform engineered around trust and transparency. It’s where advanced technology meets values that endure.

“It is a rare convergence of vision and capability. Technology is now strong enough to remove long-standing friction while preserving the values customers rely on. Leading Ajman Bank through this change — making banking simpler, safer, and more human is both humbling and deeply rewarding,” added Al Khalfawi.

With Ajman Bank One, customers can now open an account in minutes, apply for financing, and issue a digital credit card with same-day activation all within a fully integrated and secure environment. The app also introduces a smart, AI-driven rewards program designed to enhance customer loyalty by offering personalized benefits at the right time.

Ajman Bank’s Internal Shariah Supervision Committee plays an integral role in ensuring that all innovations, including AI and automation, remain compliant with Islamic-finance principles. This direct collaboration between the Sharia Board and digital-development teams guarantees that every product meets the highest standards of trust, transparency, and ethics.

Looking ahead, the bank is exploring open banking, blockchain applications, and machine-learning tools to strengthen security and enhance personalization.

“The UAE is shaping global fintech standards, and Ajman Bank aims to be a reference point for responsible innovation,” added Al Khalfawi. “We are harnessing blockchain for secure payments, machine learning for smarter risk management, and ethical AI for personalized experiences proving that technology and trust can advance together”.

Through this launch, Ajman Bank reinforces its position as one of the UAE’s most forward-thinking Islamic financial institutions one that merges tradition with technology to empower customers and set new benchmarks for digital excellence.