Ajman Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Magnati, a leading payment solutions provider, to enhance the digital payment capabilities of its corporate and business banking clients. Through this collaboration, Ajman Bank will leverage Magnati’s merchant acquiring services to offer secure payment solutions for both online and in-store payments.

With Magnati’s expertise in payment processing and Ajman Bank’s robust banking infrastructure, clients can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient payment experience.

Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “Our collaboration with Magnati will enable us to offer our corporate and business banking clients with state-of-the-art technology and innovative payment solutions. It aligns with Ajman Bank’s strategic vision of fostering innovation and embracing cutting-edge technologies to push boundaries of excellence. We are committed to providing top-tier banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital economy by supporting their growth and success.”

Mr. Ramana Kumar, CEO of Magnati said, “We are excited to partner with Ajman Bank to implement our advanced merchant acquiring services. Our solution is designed to offer improved experiences and increased efficiency with fast, secure and convenient payment options. With a vast network of partners and state-of-the-art platform, we ensure an efficient connection across the ecosystem.”

About Magnati

Magnati is a regional leader in the payment solutions industry focused on direct acquiring, issuer processing and acquiring processing.

Magnati provides government, merchant and institutional clients with an intelligent payments’ platform, using next generation technology to deliver improved experiences and increased efficiency. The Magnati brand is charged with energy and potential and is set to transform payments into possibilities.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Magnati’s expertise and relationships provide a platform for Magnati to attract international partners, while setting a new standard for innovation and delivery in the payments industry.

Visit www.Magnati.com for more information.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Mob: 00971 50 6975146

Tel: 00971 4 566 7355

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evops-pr.com