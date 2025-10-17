Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dataroid, an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform during GITEX Global 2025, to accelerate the Bank’s data-driven transformation and elevate its digital customer experience across all touchpoints.

The collaboration represents a strategic milestone in Ajman Bank’s ongoing digital evolution aligning advanced analytics with its customer-first, Sharia-compliant approach to innovation. By integrating Dataroid’s unified analytics platform, the Bank will gain real-time insights into customer journeys, enabling smarter engagement, predictive decision-making, and personalized interactions across its mobile and online channels.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Our collaboration with Dataroid enhances our ability to understand and anticipate customer needs, transforming data into meaningful action. This partnership reflects our broader vision to deliver seamless, secure, and human-centered digital banking experiences that are firmly rooted in trust and Sharia compliance”.

Through this partnership, Dataroid will support Ajman Bank in deploying real-time dashboards, behavioral analytics, journey mapping, and in-app engagement tools — including push notifications and personalized messaging — to deliver a fully connected and dynamic digital ecosystem. The initiative will empower the Bank to optimize digital performance, deepen customer relationships, and reinforce its position as one of the UAE’s most agile Islamic financial institutions.

Elif Parlak, Co-Founder of Dataroid, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Ajman Bank, an institution that combines forward-thinking digital ambition with a deep commitment to ethical and inclusive banking. Dataroid’s AI-powered platform is built to help leading banks translate data into insight and insight into engagement - creating personalized, real-time experiences that enhance satisfaction and loyalty. Together, we aim to redefine what intelligent and digital banking can achieve”.

The partnership underscores Ajman Bank’s commitment to harnessing advanced technology to create a new standard of intelligent, values-driven financial experiences where analytics, innovation, and empathy intersect to shape the future of Islamic digital banking.

About Dataroid

Dataroid is an AI-powered digital analytics and customer engagement platform that allows companies to measure customer interactions and experiences across different digital channels, enabling data-driven analysis and real-time action. Dataroid combines features such as enriched individual customer data, behavioral analytics, application performance management, and data modeling into a single platform, providing marketing, product, and technology teams with end-to-end customer insights.

Dataroid platform is already used by medium to very large enterprises in financial services, airlines, and retail to reshape the experience of over 120 million users. For more information, please visit: https://www.dataroid.com/



About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman

Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.