Ajman Bank, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 22301:2019 certification. This globally recognized standard affirms the bank's commitment to excellence by implementing robust business continuity management systems (BCMS). It demonstrates Ajman Bank’s ability to protect its business and customers against disruptive incidents with a proactive approach to managing potential risks. Stressing on the significance of the certification, H.H Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Bin Rashid Al Noaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Bank, personally met the team behind this successful achievement.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are proud to receive the ISO 22301:2019 certification which is the world’s most established quality framework and benchmarks Ajman Bank based on the highest international standards. This achievement is a significant milestone in our journey towards operational excellence and a resilient future. It solidifies our status as a trusted and reliable financial institution, committed to the highest standards of quality and service in the Islamic banking sector.”

The process to achieve the ISO 22301 certification involved a comprehensive assessment of Ajman Bank's BCMS framework against global best practices. The rigorous evaluation measured the bank's systems, policies, procedures, and practices for identifying, mitigating, and recovering from potential disruptions.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

