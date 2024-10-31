Abu Dhabi – The board directors of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has appointed Mohamed Abdelbary as the Group CEO, effective immediately, according to a press release.

Abdelbary has served as the acting CEO since March 2024 successfully leading the bank’s growth strategy and achieving strong financial performance in the first nine months (9M) of 2024.

The new official is a seasoned banker with over 28 years of experience in the industry, where he held key senior and executive positions in leading financial institutions, including Citibank, Barclays Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, commented on Abdelbary’s appointment: "He is a seasoned banker with a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to deliver value to customers, shareholders and staff.”

“Under his leadership, ADIB has been able to achieve strong financial performance, creating value for our shareholders and our customers through innovative financial services. He will now lead ADIB through our next stage of expansion under our 2035 vision,” Al Khaili noted.

On his part, the new CEO said: “I look forward to continue on the growth trajectory by providing our customers with an unmatched customer experience, enhancing shareholder value, and taking advantage of all available opportunities in the market, leveraging ADIB’s unique advantage as a well-established bank with exceptional brand recognition and a strong footprint across retail and corporate banking.”

