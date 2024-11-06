Supports a corporate culture of engagement, collaboration, and innovation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AJEX Logistics Services (AJEX), a leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, is pleased to officially unveil its Value Champions Leadership Program, a key component of its growth strategy. Designed to equip AJEX leaders with the skills required to thrive in a competitive landscape, the program takes a structure approach to driving value creation for AJEX and its customers.

Spread across three phases and 12 workshops, the Value Champions Leadership Program focuses on working with leaders to evaluate, enhance and develop key initiatives that drive sustainable growth and profitability. Utilizing globally proven techniques in driving transformation, participants will learn key value creation principles and cultural ingredients adopted by some of the most successful Fortune 500 companies.

At the core of the program are Good to Great and HeartPowered business principles for addressing with both internal and externa challenges and opportunities. The Good to Great principles emphasize disciplined leadership, focus, and consistent action. It is based in the belief that companies achieve greatness by having the right people, confronting challenges directly, focusing on what they can excel at, and using technology as an enabler, while maintaining long-term momentum to sustain success.

By focusing on trust, connection, and kinship as key drivers of sustainable growth, the HeartPowered business principles elevate employee resilience, collaboration, and leadership by encouraging co-creating across all levels. Grounded in scientific evidence and practical applications, this approach nurtures a purpose-driven and innovative corporate culture, fostering employee fulfillment while delivering tangible improvements in sales, productivity, and profitability.

“In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, organizations must navigate complex regulations, rapid digital transformation, and evolving business models. To tackle these challenges, the AJEX Value Champions program equips leaders with the skills to drive transformation and create lasting value,” said Khalid AlDosari, Chief of Shared services at AJEX Logistics Services.

“Marking a transformative step in our strategy, the program underscores our dedication to empowering our leaders not just to achieve good results but to strive for greatness. By embedding these principles into our operations, we are setting a foundation for sustainable growth that benefits our employees, clients, and the broader community,” AlDosari added.

In recognition of its efforts to create a positive and empowering work environment, AJEX was recently certified a Great Place To Work® in Saudi Arabia. This certification reflects the company's ongoing commitment to employee satisfaction and well-being, underscoring the positive impact of initiatives like the AJEX Value Champions program in fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and growth. As AJEX continues its journey to become a global leader in logistics, the recognition further solidifies its position as an employer of choice in the region.

About AJEX Logistics Services

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 50 facilities, 870 vehicles and 1,500 team members, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution and E-commerce solutions, to road, ocean, airfreight, warehousing, cold chain and healthcare solutions. AJEX Logistics Services is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding - Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerate.