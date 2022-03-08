Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by Adel Fekih, CEO of Airbus Saudi Limited, and Badr Alghamdi, stc’s General Manager of Strategic and Government Partnerships who oversees the company’s B2B strategic partnerships and government programs.

Fekih said: “The partnership between Airbus and stc is another milestone in our efforts to strengthen our foothold in the Saudi market and the rest of the region. The MoU will pave the way for the two sides to work closely together to offer mission- and business-critical communication solutions with innovative features. We are looking forward to fruitful cooperation with the stc team, as we join its initiatives to boost the Kingdom’s transition to a digital world.”

Sultan bin Saeed B2B strategy and performance VP said: “stc’s MoU with Airbus reflects its continued commitment to offer next- generation information and communications technology solutions to our customers. We aim to deliver technologies that can better serve our society and accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. A pioneering digital champion, we are delighted that Airbus shares our commitment in this regard-- thus resulting in us forging this strategic alliance. We express our confidence in Airbus’ expertise and range of collaboration and communication solutions. Additionally, our agreement will allow us to increase our contributions to the Saudi Government’s bid to shift to a digital economy.”

Both sides agreed to identify and evaluate efforts that will see the rollout of Airbus’ solutions in the Kingdom using stc’s infrastructure. The MoU covers Airbus’ portable LTE tactical bubble Everus Manpack, cybersecurity managed services, satellite communications, and the secure collaboration platform Tactilon Agnet.

-Ends-

#SecureLandCommunications #CritComms #WDS2022

Contacts for the press

Micheline Kassis

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

E-mail: micheline@beyondgcc.com

Zaid AL-FARAH

Email: zaid.al-farah@airbus.com