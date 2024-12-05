AI Rate of Penetration (ROP) Optimization initiative aims to enhance drilling performance within ADNOC through cutting-edge artificial intelligence

Project will employ AI-enabled solutions at targeted onshore and offshore fields, providing real-time recommendations for optimal drilling parameters

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, in collaboration with ADNOC, Baker Hughes, and CORVA, announce the launch of the AI Rate of Penetration (ROP) Optimization initiative, which aims to enhance drilling performance across ADNOC fields through cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI).

The collaboration reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to digital transformation in the energy sector.

The AI-ROP Optimization Project will employ AI-enabled solutions at targeted onshore and offshore fields, providing real-time recommendations for optimal drilling parameters. The project aims to achieve improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and safety.

The AI-ROP Project brings together the expertise of AIQ, ADNOC, Baker Hughes, and CORVA to address a question central to the energy industry: how to best optimize drilling parameters in real-time to reduce time-to-depth? By training advanced AI on specialized reservoir and drilling datasets and leveraging historical drilling performance data, this collaboration will provide real-time input to the drilling engineer for optimizing Weight on Bit (WOB), Rotations Per Minute (RPM), and other critical parameters.

Sophie Hildebrand, Chief Technology Officer, ADNOC commented, “The AI-ROP Optimization Project exemplifies ADNOC’s strategic approach to digital innovation. We are proud to collaborate with AIQ, Baker Hughes, and CORVA in this effort to enhance operational performance through AI and the leveraging of ADNOC’s unique data, as we continue our journey to become the most AI-enabled energy company in the world.”

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ said, “This project marks a significant development in AIQ’s mission to collaborate with industry innovators to drive technological innovation in the energy sector. By working with ADNOC, Baker Hughes, and CORVA, we are bringing together the best minds in the industry to make drilling activities faster, safer, and more cost-effective.”

James P. Brady, Chief Digital Officer - Oilfield Services and Equipment, Baker Hughes said, “Innovation is at the heart of our operations at Baker Hughes. We’re excited to collaborate with industry leaders ADNOC, AIQ and CORVA to develop and deploy next-generation technologies to optimize drilling performance and make energy production more efficient and secure.”

Dharmesh Mehta, Executive Chairman of CORVA added, “We are excited to join forces with AIQ, ADNOC and Baker Hughes in being at the forefront of AI-powered ROP optimization. Together, we will leverage our strengths to develop cutting-edge technology that will transform drilling efficiency, reduce operational risks, and set a high standard in the energy industry. This collaboration showcases the power of innovation and our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in drilling operations.”

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector. To find out more, visit: aiqintelligence.ae/

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner, and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About CORVA

Headquartered in Houston, CORVA is a pioneer with a mission to revolutionize energy operations by harnessing the power of data through an energy performance platform to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for customers. CORVA’s platform supports wellsite operations worldwide on hundreds of rigs and from remote operations centers. The CORVA Dev Center enables customers or third-party developers to rapidly create low-code app solutions with capital efficiency to support their operational needs, reducing development cycles from months to days. For more information, please visit www.corva.ai.