Free training programme for more than 1,000 Arab government communication officials

Ten government entities to support the initiative in its first phase

Universities and educational institutions urged to adopt integrated AI-driven government communication programmes

Dubai -AIJRF: The Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) has launched the AI-Powered GovComms Initiative (AIGC), the Arab region’s first initiative to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into government communications, in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity.

AI-Powered GovComms Initiative (AIGC), will provide free training for more than 1,000 government communication officials in its first year and aims to build AI-based communication systems tailored to government entities. Ten government entities are expected to support the initiative in its initial phase.

H.E Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, the CEO of AIJRF, said the programme represented “a strategic step to strengthen the capacity of Arab government communication officials to adopt AI tools and applications, improving efficiency in planning, media monitoring, crisis management, multilingual automated content creation, and institutional reputation building.”

He added: “The initiative marks a turning point in Arab government communications, opening the way for institutions to use AI not only in crisis management or monitoring, but in building more innovative and sustainable communication systems.”

H.E Dr. Mohamed El Okby, Assistant Minister of Social Solidarity for Strategic Communication and Media in Egypt, said: “The initiative aims to enhance smarter government communication. Through it, we will showcase the ministry’s experience over the past year in building a pioneering communication system powered by AI, covering both content production and managing all communication processes.”

AIGC Objectives

Enhancing the efficiency of Government Communication Officials (GCO) in integrating AI tools and technologies into their daily work: (planning, monitoring, analysis, crisis management, building government entities’ reputation, automated content creation). Building AI-based government communication systems tailored to institutional needs. Supporting Arab government entities in developing modern communication strategies based on artificial intelligence, big data analysis, and innovative audience engagement approaches. Establishing a regional network of Government Communication Officials (GCO) (AIPG Network) to exchange expertise and best practices in AI-powered communication. Producing training and practical guides on AI-powered government communication tailored to the public sector. Strengthening government initiatives in digital transformation and adopting Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolution technologies.

AIGC Training Program

Fundamentals of advanced government communication and artificial intelligence.

AI technologies and tools for creating smarter government content. Managing and drafting government story using AI. Producing videos, infographics, and images. Building an integrated AI-powered government system

(a smarter government system with fewer resources and higher productivity). Using AI in instant translation and multilingual editing. Smart media monitoring, analysis, and government reputation management. Automated monitoring tools for media outlets and social media within government platforms. Fundamentals of crisis management and combating disinformation in government entities using AI. Building conversational robots (Chatbots) to serve citizens and enable 24/7 public engagement. Ethical and legal frameworks for adopting AI tools and technologies in government communication.

Target Audience (Government Communication Officials (GCO))

Government communication directors and designers of communication strategies and plans. Managers of government communication teams. Official spokespersons and government communication influencers. Government content creators: (journalists, photo editors, video editors, and other content specialists).

Training Program Outputs

Training 1,000 Arab Government Communication Officials (GCO) in the first year on effective, AI-enhanced government communication skills. Launching the AIGC I Hub Platform as a primary reference for all Government Communication Officials (GCO), providing tools, reports, and best Arab practices in AI-powered government communication. Publishing an annual report on the readiness of AI-enhanced government communication in the Arab region. Delivering 50 applied projects from participants in the first year, featuring real case studies from Arab government entities, and highlighting their adoption of best practices in integrating AI into government communication.

Conditions for Joining the Training Program

The nominee must be a member of a government or institutional communication team in any Arab governmental entity. Their daily tasks should include managing and producing government content within a collaborative communication team. They must demonstrate the ability and talent to work with AI tools and technologies in government communication and content creation.



Or contact us via email: aigc@aijournalism.net

Interested participants can register via email at aigc@aijournalism.net or through the official link: AI-Powered GovComms Initiative:

https://aijournalism.net/en/ai-powered-govcomms-initiative-aigc/

About the AIJRF

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) (AIJRF),is the World’s First Research Institution Specializing in Media, AI, and Content Creation

Founded in 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the world’s first global research institution dedicated to the study of media, artificial intelligence, content creation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the humanities. It was established by a group of professors and researchers specializing in these fields.

The AIJRF leads over 20 international initiatives in artificial intelligence, including the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Forum, the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), the Arab Artificial Intelligence Index in Universities (AIU), the AI Skills Camp for Students, and the AI Skills Challenge for University Youth.

AIJRF offers more than 120 training programs, including a professional diploma in areas such as: content creation and artificial intelligence, AI technologies and smart government services, AI and media industries, Metaverse media, and AI in education skills, among more than 20 specialized training tracks. These programs aim to integrate AI tools and solutions into key professional and educational sectors.

In 2021, the AIJRF has published the world’s first ethical and professional guide for AI-powered content creation, titled The Ethical Guide for AI Journalism. In 2024, it released the second edition under the title: The Professional and Ethical Guide for Using AI Technologies in Content Creation (AIJEC).