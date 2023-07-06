Muscat: ahlibank, in line with its commitment to achieving greater heights through innovative collaborations, has successfully acted as the issue manager, collection bank and dealer to Mohammed Al Barwani New Sukuk Issuance SPC (Issuer), lead managing the sukuk issuance of RO 30.1 million. The Issuer is a sole proprietor company incorporated in Oman by Mohammed Al Barwani LLC Group (MB Group) for issuing the Sukuk certificates. The issuance was conducted through private placement to sophisticated investors in Oman and the GCC region. This marks MB Group's second successful sukuk issuance, following the first sukuk issuance in 2016 which was redeemed at the end of June 2023. The sukuk are listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange. Despite the prevailing high interest rate regime, the issuance was priced at the same profit rate as the earlier sukuk issuance. This achievement was made possible through innovative structuring, ensuring partial security and a sculpted repayment schedule.

MB Group is one of Oman’s prominent business groups, and is the holding company with diversified interests in oil & gas exploration, drilling, industrial equipment and mining businesses. Initially set at RO 25 million, the base offer size was expanded to RO 30.1 million in response to high investor demand, exercised through the green-shoe option. The sukuk issuance garnered subscriptions from a well-diversified group of investors, including banks, takaful companies, pension funds, and high net worth individuals.

Commenting on the Sukuk issuance, Ms. Hanaa Al Kharusi, Senior General Manager – Wholesale Banking at ahlibank, said, “The positive response from investors to MB Holdings’ latest Sukuk issuance is a clear testament to the strength of the group and its businesses. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the investors and the Capital Market Authority for their support in successfully closing this issue. At ahlibank, we are proud to deliver innovative funding structures for our clients, and meet the requirements of investors and issuers. We have a strong and vastly experienced investment banking team able to provide support to state entities and corporates wanting to tap into the capital markets, both locally in Omani Rials, as well as globally in USD.”

ahlibank along with ahli Islamic provide various innovative Shariah compliant structures including sukuks, shares and funds. Equity Capital Markets, and Structured and Project financing, is another specialized area where the bank identifies and arranges necessary funding solutions for various projects. Moreover, ahlibank has successfully executed transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, industrials, infrastructure and utilities and is currently advising clients on fundraising of over USD 1.50 bn.