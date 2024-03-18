Muscat: Within the framework of its strategic objectives to develop national expertise and empower young cadres to begin a promising journey in the banking sector, ahlibank recently participated in the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Career Fair. The event took place over the span of three days, from 4 to 6 March 2024, and it succeeded in connecting groups of students; giving them a brief look into the intricacies of ahlibank.

The event marked ahlibank opening its doors to the Business Graduates Program, in tandem with the popular Career Fair that aims to provide job and training opportunities for students and graduates. Students interested in working for the companies and institutions at the career fair were given insight on how they operate and what is expected of them upon joining the workforce. Representatives of ahlibank offered consultations to those present at the event, driving forward the Bank’s mission to nurture bright, young individuals.

Talent acquisition plays a big role in events such as the SQU Career Fair. ahlibank endeavors to harness youth potential, improve their capabilities and accelerate their growth. By providing a platform to empower national cadres, the Bank has contributed to the country’s socio-economic development, thus aligning with the goals set in Oman Vision 2040.

ahlibank adopts a strategic approach, providing training and development programs that address its employees’ needs. Programs to note, such as HIMAM, IGeneration, and the Business Graduates Program, all play into a well-crafted system that enables the youth to pursue career opportunities in the banking sector.

Promoting young talent is among ahlibank’s many objectives to support the national economy; it provides a distinguished platform for young Omanis to set their career path and excel. The Bank boosts youth morale by encouraging them and guiding them in their initial steps. ahlibank’s active role as part of the SQU Career Fair underscores its dedication to create a brighter and more prosperous future for Oman and its people.