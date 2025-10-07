Muscat: Demonstrating its commitment to responsible banking and environmental awareness, ahlibank recently announced the completion of its solar car parking project at the bank’s head office. This initiative represents a significant advancement in the bank’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda, highlighting the integration of renewable energy into day-to-day operations. By adopting solar power, ahlibank not only supports Oman’s green energy transition and national climate goals but also embeds environmentally conscious practices across its physical footprint.

Commenting on the development, Taher Al Bakhsh Al Balushi, Senior General Manager - Strategy, Transformation, Technology and Projects at ahlibank stated, “Today, environmental responsibility is not just a priority but a shared journey toward a more sustainable future. Institutions have the opportunity to lead by example — not only through advocacy, but by taking thoughtful, visible actions that create real impact. Embedding sustainability into our strategies ensures that progress and responsibility go hand in hand”.

Taher Al Balushi added, “At ahlibank, we approach ESG not as a regulatory requirement, but as an opportunity to rethink how we operate, grow, and contribute to society. The completion of our solar car parking project reflects this commitment, leveraging renewable energy to power our infrastructure while reducing our carbon footprint. It is a deliberate step toward sustainable progress, aligned with our responsibility to current and future generations.”

The newly commissioned photovoltaic system serves as a clean energy source, enabling the bank to reduce dependency on conventional grid-based electricity and lower its environmental footprint. In addition to driving down operational costs, the installation is expected to generate approximately 435,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. This output will help offset nearly 250 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year, based on the national emission factor of 0.65 kg CO2/kWh, directly contributing to the bank’s ESG targets.

The solar car park system represents more than a functional enhancement; it reflects the bank’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility. This dedication is evident through initiatives such as providing financial advisory services to the Sustainable City – Yiti, the first sustainable city in the Sultanate of Oman, as well as through comprehensive digitalization efforts designed to reduce paper consumption and promote operational efficiency

ahlibank continues to expand its ESG-aligned initiatives, remaining focused on supporting national and global sustainability goals. The solar car parking project is a strong step forward, amplifying the bank’s efforts to shape a more responsible and energy-efficient future.