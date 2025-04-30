NYUAD-hosted programs include the University Student Entrepreneurship Program and the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers

Programs to address opportunities and challenges for female business owners in the UAE

Abu Dhabi – Agility Global PLC, a multi-business owner and operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, has announced its support for two key programs organized by startAD, powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), aimed at fostering the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs.

These initiatives will empower young innovators and business leaders by equipping them with the tools, mentorship, and skills needed to build scalable ventures, with a particular emphasis on supporting Emirati women in entrepreneurship.

The UAE has rapidly emerged as a leading startup hub in the GCC, with 5,600 new firms registered in Q2 2024 alone, reflecting the country’s business-friendly policies and commitment to economic diversification. Recognizing this momentum, Agility Global is deepening its engagement with the local entrepreneurial ecosystem through its support of startAD.

The first initiative, the University Student Entrepreneurship Program, will support up to 20 students from NYUAD and the wider UAE. The students will be upskilled and receive guidance on various aspects of the venture creation process including identifying market gaps, formulating business models, and creating minimum viable products. . Agility Global’s contribution will be instrumental in providing structured training and upskilling support to students , ensuring students gain practical insights into entrepreneurship and innovation.

In parallel, from Agility Global will support the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers, a pioneering program dedicated to empowering visionary Emirati women in business and innovation from February to August 2025, .

Studies highlight a notable increase in women entrepreneurs in the UAE over the last decade, driven by government and private sector initiatives. A recent study by Mastercard found that 84% of women in the UAE are considering starting their own business with more women (49%) identifying as entrepreneurs than men (47%) - reflecting the country’s rapidly evolving business landscape.

Despite significant strides in female entrepreneurship in the UAE, challenges remain. Another recent report by Visa found that access to funding remains a critical challenge for UAE women entrepreneurs, with 57% of women-owned businesses in the UAE relying on personal finances.

This makes programs like the Impact Hub essential for equipping women with the skills and networks needed to succeed.

Through this program, Emirati women innovators will benefit from expert coaching, skills training, focused on transformational leadership and catalyzing innovation ecosystems. The initiative will also facilitate participation in digital and in-person forums, creating opportunities for professional growth and collaboration. , Agility Global will align its support with women-led ventures that intersect with its strategic business interests in the region.

“Entrepreneurship is a powerful driver of economic diversification, innovation, and sustainable development. By supporting startAD’s programs, we are investing in the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs—both university students and women business leaders—who will shape the future of the UAE’s knowledge economy. These initiatives align with our commitment to fostering talent, empowering communities, and driving meaningful change through innovation. We are proud to collaborate with startAD and NYU Abu Dhabi to create opportunities that equip young business leaders with the skills and networks they need to thrive,” said Frank Clary, Vice President, Sustainability at Agility Global.

Ashwin Joshi, startAD Director, added: “Our partnership with Agility will accelerate the next wave of UAE entrepreneurship by equipping emerging leaders with the skills and networks to succeed. With 77.6% of women-owned businesses led by entrepreneurs under 40 and venture funding set to exceed $2 billion by 2024, this collaboration—through the sponsorship of the University Student Entrepreneurship Program and the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers —will drive innovation, industry transformation, and long-term economic growth in the UAE.”

startAD was launched in 2016 by Tamkeen in partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi. It has played a pivotal role in enabling early-stage startups to develop and scale in collaboration with local and global partners. Anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is committed to driving the UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy, in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. startAD equips startups, SMEs, and aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, frameworks, and industry connections needed to turn innovative ideas into commercially viable ventures.

Through this collaboration, Agility Global highlights its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the UAE, supporting the nation’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a thriving startup ecosystem. By investing in the next generation of business leaders, Agility Global and startAD are helping to shape a future where Emirati entrepreneurs drive innovation and economic progress on a global scale.

