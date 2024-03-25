The International Engineering and Consultancy Firm that specialises in Aerospace, Aviation and Defence Technologies are proud to reveal their relocation of their Facilities and increasing Team to the New Commercial Office in the United Arab Emirates, strategically located at the prestigious “Al Bateen Executive Airport’’ in Abu Dhabi.

AERTEC Flourishes Across the Middle East, Expanding Horizons with Dynamic Growth in Key Projects. With footprint spans the Gulf and Levant regions, including, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Jordan, mainly in the Aviation Industry, embracing growth in various domains, notably aerospace and defence.

Abu Dhabi – AERTEC SOLUTIONS, the International Engineering and Consultancy Firm specializing in Aerospace, Airport, and Defence Technologies, has recently expanded its commercial facilities in the United Arab Emirates, where it has relocated to a new, larger office at Al Bateen Airport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and increased their technical staff, marking a strategic move to accommodate the various projects and demand to reinforces the company's commitment to the dynamic Middle East market, where it has been a key operator within the region for over two decades.

AERTEC’s core operations lies a robust presence in the Aviation Division, a keystone of their business with a multitude ongoing project. AERTEC is actively engaged in the development of airport projects across United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Jordan. Currently immersed in various projects at Abu Dhabi International Airport, where the company strategically initiated local operations in the Capital of the Emirates in 2019.

Antonio Gómez-Guillamón, AERTEC's CEO:

“We are strongly committed to the Middle East, and have been for two decades, enabling us to gain a strong position in a number of countries where our company is already a leader in consultancy and airport planning and design, in addition to Technology Development . Diversification is now our number one priority”.

AERTEC has extensive expertise in consultancy and engineering projects within the airport industry. In the Middle East, the company has successfully concluded numerous projects across United Arab Emirates in addition to Jordan and Saudi Arabia, among others. This new commercial office further positions AERTEC to expand its operations into burgeoning sectors like aerospace and defence, tapping into significant growth potentials and opportunities within the Middle East Market.

“This deliberate move aimed to forge stronger bonds with its diverse clientele across the Middle East, showcasing a commitment to proximity and client engagement. The strategic choice of Al Bateen Airport reflects AERTEC's vision for creating a dynamic hub that aligns with the evolving needs of the aerospace, airport, and defence industries within the region”.

Yousef Al Jaouni, AERTEC's Managing Director for the Middle East market , emphasizes the growth decision.”

As AERTEC's presence in the Middle East continues to flourish with the establishment of the new, larger office, the demand for a more extensive team with diverse backgrounds became essential. Comprising a talented team of engineers and architects, AERTEC draws strength from its diverse workforce across different branches and countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and its headquarters in Spain. This international collaboration enhances company capability to navigate and understand the unique nuances of the local market and their valued clients.

In conclusion, AERTEC's strategic relocation and expansion of their commercial office at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi mark a new horizon to grow the team and enhance the capabilities and opportunities within the aerospace, airport, and defence sectors. The decision reflects the commitment to projects and collaborative journey with clients, partners, and the dynamic Middle East region, creating a legacy of innovation, integrity, and success.

