Globally trusted infrastructure consulting firm AECOM recently hosted three job-shadowing events. The events aimed to inspire learners by providing them with a firsthand experience of the engineering profession, highlighting the importance of education in STEM fields and fostering connections between the learners and industry professionals.

AECOM teamed up with Nzalo Careers for its expertise in assisting students in townships and rural areas. Nzalo has experience in running outreach programmes that connect underrepresented students with the engineering field, which is key to AECOM’s efforts to boost learners’ awareness of career options and provide firsthand experiences.

On 14 June, the AECOM Centurion Office welcomed 35 learners from various schools in the area to a job-shadowing event. It featured engaging activities and presentations, with National Science and Technology Forum representatives informing learners about STEM career opportunities in mechanical, electrical, civil engineering and more.

A QR code for a digital landscape on STEMulator was provided to the learners to explore the diversity of STEM in a virtual environment. Activities such as a tower-building challenge enhanced the learners’ problem solving skills, critical thinking and practical application of engineering principles, which are essential for their future careers in the field.

Providing such experiential learning opportunities has been shown to engage students from diverse backgrounds, helping them to perceive engineering and related fields as viable career options, comments Retang Maphothoma, Civil Engineer Technologist, Transportation – Highways, AECOM. “It ultimately addresses the current shortage of professionals in these areas,” she adds.

The interactive nature of these activities encourages students to work collaboratively, fostering teamwork and communication skills, which are crucial in engineering projects and professional settings. It cultivates a new generation of problem-solvers equipped to tackle real-world challenges in their communities and beyond.

Mbasa Dyantyi, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at AECOM, shared information about bursaries, informing learners about the minimum criteria, the necessary documentation and the importance of maintaining a good average throughout their studies in order to sustain the bursaries.

On 18 June, the AECOM Cape Town office welcomed 50 learners, all Grade 9 to 11 students, from several high schools in the city. Nzalo Careers assisted with liaising with the Department of Education to afford students from underprivileged communities the opportunity to learn more about STEM careers, especially in the engineering and built environment.

The event hosted female students from diverse backgrounds and more from underprivileged communities who would otherwise not have had the opportunity to interact with people in this industry on their own or gain the knowledge that they did. “Through this event, we opened doors of opportunity and widened learners’ knowledge of what STEM studies are and the career options available to them,” comments Ross Dold, Associate Engineer – Geotechnical and Cape Town Office Lead.

AECOM staff delivered engaging presentations, displaying the dynamic business lines across all fields of study. The focus was on areas of studies and subjects that students require for a career in these field, such as strong mathematical and problem-solving abilities and effective communication and teamwork skills.

“Presenters made the information more relatable by sharing personal experiences and their career roadmap. This provided the students with a clearer path for entering the field of engineering and the built environment,” explains Dold.

“As they say, knowledge is power. Many young women are unaware of the opportunities available to them in the engineering and built environment. While steps have been taking to make the industry inclusive, many still view STEM fields as male dominated. The more we can do to reach out to more young people and educate them, the more we can inspire the next generation of young engineers,” concludes Dold.

“As professionals in the STEM fields, we have a responsibility to not only excel in our work but also to inspire and guide the next generation. Early careers are a critical stage for growth and development, and it's crucial that we offer mentorship, support, and real-world opportunities to young minds. By fostering a passion for innovation and problem-solving in STEM, we are not just investing in the future of our industry, but in the sustainability and progress of society. Embracing diverse perspectives enriches our solutions and drives meaningful change,” says Riaan Robberts, MD, AECOM Africa.

Observed on 8 November, STEM Day 2024 is a global event that highlights the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in shaping future innovation and economic growth. The main theme for 2024 focuses on ‘Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators’, stressing the need to cultivate interest in STEM fields among young people to address critical global challenges such as climate change, healthcare innovation and sustainable development.

The event underscores STEM’s role in driving technological advancements and creating career opportunities, especially in sectors like renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. Governments, educational institutions and corporations participate by promoting STEM education and advocating for inclusivity, aiming to reduce the gender and socio-economic gaps in these fields. Its global significance lies in fostering a new generation equipped with the skills to navigate and contribute to a rapidly changing, tech-driven world.

