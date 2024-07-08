14th ETF listed on ADX.

This is ADX’s 5th retail offerings and 18th listing in 2024.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, announced today the listing of the Chimera JP Global Sukuk ETF.

This new ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of liquid, USD-denominated, investment-grade Sukuks from sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate issuers globally, with a minimum of $500 million in face amount outstanding

The Shariah-compliant ETF is designed to track the J.P. Morgan Global IG Sukuk Index and will offer exposure to around 75 Sukuks domestically, regionally, and globally.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “We are proud to welcome the Chimera JP Morgan Global Sukuk ETF, the 14th ETF listed on our market. This latest offering by Lunate not only broadens our portfolio of financial products but also underscores Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision as a leading centre for capital formation and investment hub. This is the second ETF on ADX that tracks debt instruments, providing investors with direct and easy access to such financial assets. By expanding investor access to global sukuks, we support the growth of Islamic finance as well as cater to the investors’ appetite for ethical, asset-backed investment solutions. The new ETF adds to ADX’s growing and comprehensive options for investors to efficiently diversify and strengthen their investment strategies.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said: "We are delighted to be listing the Chimera J.P. Morgan Global Sukuk ETF on the ADX today, demonstrating our commitment to expanding investor access to customized solutions and products, including Shariah-compliant instruments. The ETF offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of Shariah-compliant corporate and government Sukuks across several global markets, enabling investors to access attractive opportunities while aligning their investments with ethical considerations. This addition enhances our range of ETFs currently listed on UAE stock markets and reinforces our commitment to strengthening the nation’s financial markets.”

ADX has experienced a strong surge in demand for ETFs, solidifying its position as the most active and liquid ETF marketplace in the MENA region. Highlighting its dynamic growth, ADX recently welcomed the Chimera S&P Japan UCITS ETF, the first ETF tracking Japanese equities on the exchange, offering investors direct access to the Japanese market. In 2023, ETFs trading values exceeded AED 5 billion, a 160% increase from the previous year and with total ETF trading volumes reaching 1 billion units (representing 205% Year-over-Year growth).

The introduction of the Chimera JP Global Sukuk ETF enhances the suite of diverse financial products available to investors on ADX, aligning with its commitment to innovation and diversification.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Lunate

Lunate Capital LLC (regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority) is a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited. Lunate is a new Abu Dhabi-based, partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with more than 150 employees and $105 billion of assets under management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the world’s leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multiasset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients. For any media inquiries, please

