The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) proudly announces that it is the first and only academic Institution in Abu Dhabi to be a CMI Higher Education Partner, further reinforcing its commitment to equipping students with industry-relevant qualifications that enhance their employability. Through this prestigious collaboration, ADSM now offers CMI Dual Accreditation, enabling students to graduate with an internationally recognized professional qualification alongside their degree.

Through this partnership, all ADSM students enrolled in CMI Dual Accredited programs will receive Foundation Chartered Manager (fCMgr) status upon graduation. Additionally, ADSM will introduce new, unique industry training programs in collaboration with CMI, further bridging the gap between academia and industry needs.

Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of ADSM, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating:

"At ADSM, we are committed to not only delivering academic excellence but also ensuring that our students are industry-ready. Our partnership with CMI aligns with our vision of producing highly skilled, confident managers and leaders who are prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers. By integrating CMI Dual Accreditation into our programs, we are giving our students a competitive edge and opening doors to global professional opportunities."

CMI, backed by a Royal Charter, is the only organization authorized to award Chartered Manager (CMgr) status, the highest professional recognition in the field of management and leadership. With a global network of 200,000 members, CMI provides students with access to an extensive professional community and career development resources. Research shows that 87% of students believe CMI accreditation enhances employability, and 88% of graduates feel that their CMI qualification has positively impacted their career prospects.

This partnership reaffirms ADSM’s dedication to delivering an education that bridges the gap between theory and practice, ensuring that students not only gain knowledge but also graduate with professional credentials that set them apart in the workforce.