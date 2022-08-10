Abu Dhabi, UAE: Registration is now open for Cohort 6 of the Abu Dhabi School of Government’s Certified Assessor Training Program. Held over five days, the program targets human resource professionals, line managers, coaches, and trainers in the Abu Dhabi Government.

The program aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and expertise to enable them conduct business simulation assessments and interviews.

The program is an ideal opportunity for participants to earn accreditation as registered users of the Professional Test, based on aptitude and personality assessment. This enables them to apply, analyse, and provide feedback on psychometric practices, and qualifies them to conduct job interviews, and employ ethics and best practices in competency-based interviews. Participants will also learn to apply objective behavioural evidence for making recommendations and hiring and promotional decisions.

Participants of this program will also have the opportunity to obtain a Qualified Assessor Certificate on the management of design and implementation of assessment upon successfully completing the program.

Her Excellency Sumaya Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Dean of the ADSG said: “The launch of the Sixth Cohort of this program aligns with the ongoing commitment of the Abu Dhabi School of Government to build exceptional government competencies within the Abu Dhabi government. The program, which will take place at the ADSG headquarters, is a tremendous opportunity for Abu Dhabi Government employees to acquire world-class skills and expertise that will enable them to advance the Emirate’s march toward excellence and toward achieving its strategic objectives.”

Abu Dhabi government employees who are eligible to join the program can register by communicating with ADSG Ambassadors in the government entities in which they work. Please keep in mind that registration will close on 12 August 2022.

