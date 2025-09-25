Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a groundbreaking regional medical milestone, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), in collaboration with Yas Clinic Khalifa City, continues to successfully administer CAR-T cell therapy to a new 38-year-old male patient with severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and triple-positive antiphospholipid syndrome (APS). This is among the first known cases in the region where CAR-T therapy—traditionally used in oncology—has been used to treat complex autoimmune conditions.

The patient presented with an extremely complicated clinical history, including diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, recurrent subdural hematomas, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, IVC thrombosis, and Budd-Chiari syndrome. Despite aggressive treatment with immunosuppressants and anticoagulants, the condition remained active and life-threatening.

Following detailed assessment and stabilization by specialists at ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City, the patient was selected for CAR-T cell therapy—a cutting-edge, immune-modulating treatment now being explored for refractory autoimmune diseases.

“The successful delivery of CAR-T therapy in this case reflects a bold step forward in treating severe autoimmune conditions,” said Prof. Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC). “It is the result of years of commitment to research, innovation, and patient-centered care.”

Following treatment, the patient has shown early signs of clinical improvement and immune reset, and has been safely discharged. He will continue to be closely monitored through a multidisciplinary care plan involving long-term follow-up and laboratory assessments to confirm disease remission and control of clotting risks.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City:

"This groundbreaking continuous achievement in applying CAR-T cell therapy to treat severe autoimmune conditions like lupus and antiphospholipid syndrome marks a transformative milestone in regional healthcare. It underscores the power of collaboration between Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Yas Clinic Khalifa City, where innovation meets compassionate care. Together, we are redefining the standards for autoimmune disease treatment and offering new hope to patients who have exhausted conventional therapies. This success reflects our shared commitment to pioneering medical advancements that align with the UAE’s vision as a global leader in healthcare innovation."

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is a renowned healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specialising in advanced stem cell therapy, research, and regenerative medicine. ADSCC is the incubator of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT©) program, the first comprehensive programme to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and paediatric patients in the UAE since 2020. As a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation accredited by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, ADSCC's holistic service model includes advanced research, clinical trials, translational care, and manufacturing capabilities. ADSCC has one of the region's most advanced and sophisticated research labs and a robust multidisciplinary hospital. It is the only center in the UAE to encompass a cell processing laboratory, a state-of-the-art apheresis unit, a stem cell collection unit, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory, and dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics and inpatient wards. As the UAE’s first and most experienced stem cell transplant center, ADSCC has received multiple prestigious recognitions and conducted strategic collaborations, solidifying its position as a center of excellence. In 2024, ADSCC received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for its cellular therapy processing laboratory, the first in UAE and one of only two in Middle East to receive this global accreditation. For more information, please visit www.adscc.ae.

