Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with LACROIX, a leading French company in naval decoy systems and countermeasures. This collaboration focuses on integrating LACROIX’s advanced decoy system into ADSB’s recently launched FA-400 Fast Attack vessel.

The partnership agreement was signed by David Massey CEO of ADSB and François Moulinier, COO of LACROIX at EURONAVAL 2024 Exhibition, being held in Paris until 8 November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, “This partnership with LACROIX equips the RABDAN FA-400 – a 45-metre, purpose-built patrol vessel designed for speed and territorial and coastal duties – with proven, state-of-the-art decoy technology. This greatly enhances its defence capabilities, ensuring it is fully prepared to support military operations, search and rescue, surveillance, and patrol activities in modern maritime environments.”

François Moulinier, COO of LACROIX said: “Collaborating with ADSB on the FA-400 enables us to integrate our advanced decoy systems into a new generation of patrol vessels, merging French innovation with UAE naval expertise. Our technology, already operational on over 30 vessels worldwide, offers enhanced protection against a range of multifaceted threats, strengthening vessel defence capabilities on a global scale.”

The RABDAN FA-400, fitted with LACROIX’s advanced decoy system, will be showcased at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX), which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 17-21 February 2025.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and in keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

About ETIENNE LACROIX and LACROIX Defense

LACROIX is part of the ETIENNE LACROIX Group, a family holding company founded in 1848 and 100% owned and managed by the founder's descendants. The group is a leader in Pyrotechnics less toxic solutions in the Defense and Security sector.

LACROIX's activities range from design to manufacture, including support and service.

At the end of 2023, the Group integrated MILTON, which designs and manufactures a range of high-tech UAVs and automated systems specifically tailored to the needs of each customer. The Group has thus acquired a new skill in a fast-growing market synonymous with technological value for the solutions it offers to its customers.

In the naval sector, LACROIX Defense specialises in:

- SYLENA advanced decoy launcher systems

- SEACLAD new-generation countermeasures (RF with cutting-edge Corner Reflector Technology, IR, EO, anti-torpedo, etc.)

- distress signals for submarines (smoke, stars, etc.)

- airborne countermeasures (onboard Rafale aircraft, helicopters, etc.) and distress signals for crews.

