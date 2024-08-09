ABU DHABI, UAE: ADNEC Group has announced a strategic information technology partnership with UAE’s Qode, one of Abu Dhabi's Unique Global Tech Ecosystem (Hub71), which provided an advanced venue management solution to digitally enable the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Summer Sports 2024 edition.

The partnership has enabled ADNEC Group to improve registration, booking, and sales processes using innovative digital solutions and applications, streamlining its operations and enriching the visitor experience for the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Summer Sports edition.

Qode developed Qportal, an innovative app and platform that has facilitated easy access to various sports offerings at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Summer Sports editions. This has resulted in smoother and more flexible interactions for visitors during the booking process, enhancing their experience during participation and booking for various sports and accompanying events.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, MD and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "Our partnership with Qode is part of our strategy to increase operational and organisational efficiency and improve the experience of participants at all ADNEC events. It reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to deliver outstanding event experiences for all visitors at the Group's centres."

Al Dhaheri added: "We are proud of the advanced level reached by national companies in the digital services sector. This partnership reinforces our efforts to support Emirati talent and innovation in these vital sectors and growing Abu Dhabi's tech ecosystem, contributing to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as the capital of creativity and innovation in the region."

Ahmed Eisa Al Qubaisi, Founder and CEO of Qportal, said: "This partnership is a testament to the innovative spirit and technical excellence of UAE companies that have proven their ability to compete regionally and internationally."

He added: "We are pleased to support the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports and Al Ain Summer Sports by improving operations and enhancing their digital presence with our technology. Our goal is to ensure a seamless experience based on smart technology solutions and applications, making the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain events a leading model of success and excellence."

The collaboration between ADNEC Group and UAE’s Qode has enhanced venue and leisure booking management for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Summer Sports by streamlining operations and improving customer experiences through integration across all digital and physical touchpoints. implementation has also notably improved data capture capabilities, enabling a better understanding of customer behaviour and more efficient processing of analytics.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. Originating as a venue-focused enterprise in Abu Dhabi, the Group has expanded its international footprint to include the UK, Germany, and France. Boasting multi-award-winning venues like ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Centre Al AIN and ExCel London, ADNEC Group hosts premier global events, offering first-class facilities for exhibitions, conferences, and various events. Comprising seven key business clusters - Venues, Events, Event Services, Catering, Hotels, Leisure Tourism, and Media Services - the Group is committed to sustainable and diversified business growth, supporting the UAE's vision and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a dynamic business and tourist hub. Generating substantial economic impact and supporting a vast number of jobs, ADNEC Group's integrated approach ensures seamless service across all its sectors, driven by a clear vision for growth and excellence in customer service. Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

Learn more about: www.adnecgroup.ae

About Qportal

QPortal is an all-in-one venue management solution designed to empower businesses in the sports, entertainment, leisure, and cultural sector. This comprehensive platform offers a wide range of tools to seamlessly manage operations, including online booking and sales, customer and staff management, CRM capabilities, detailed analytics, and real-time reporting. QPortal distinguishes itself through its platform's complete customization, enabling businesses to precisely tailor it to their venue's specific requirements. With QPortal, businesses can achieve efficiency gains, save valuable time and resources, and optimize their operations for success in this dynamic industry.

Learn more about Qportal: www.qportal.io

About ADSS:

Organised by Capital 360 Event Experiences, part of the ADNEC Group, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports and Al Ain Summer Sports are dedicated to providing premier sports experiences, featuring state-of-the-art facilities that host a variety of sports activities and events, enriching the community's lifestyle and promoting health and wellness.

Learn more about: www.abudhabisummersports.ae