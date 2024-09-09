

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), has announced a significant new partnership with the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE). The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Abdulla Saif Ali Slayem AlNuaimi and KOFICE President Mr. Chang-Shik Park.

This MOU marks a pivotal step in expanding the cultural dialogue between the UAE and South Korea, building on a shared vision of fostering creativity and cultural exchange. The partnership will not only promote cultural understanding but also facilitate knowledge exchange, skill development, and capacity building among artists and cultural practitioners from both nations. This partnership will be a cornerstone of the "2024 Korea Season in the UAE," part of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2024. It will include a performance of "Jungle" by the Korean National Contemporary Dance Company at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and NYU Abu Dhabi, a research trip and panel discussion with artists from the Nam June Paik Art Center at Abu Dhabi Art, and a joint performance by the "Orchestra of Dream" from Korea alongside the Abu Dhabi Youth Orchestra. Top of FormBottom of Form

Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and the Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, commented: “The signing of the MoU with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) reflects our vision to strengthen cultural diplomacy and international cooperation, and to provide cultural and creative programs with a distinguished presence and active Emirati participation globally. In partnership with KOFICE, we will lead on innovation, creative thinking, cultural understanding to build bridges of dialogue and nurture the arts. Alongside these cultural exchange initiatives, the MoU will support skills development and capacity building through the pioneering experiences of institutions and artists both countries.”

“Our partnership with the Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange (KOFICE) will feature a diverse range of cultural exchanges including a performance by the Korean National Contemporary Dance Company at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and NYU Abu Dhabi, a research trip accompanied by a panel discussion with artists and curators from the Nam June Paik Art Center at Abu Dhabi Art, and a collaborative performance by the 'Orchestra of Dream' from South Korea alongside the Abu Dhabi Youth Orchestra,” HE adds.

“We have witnessed the beauty of Korean culture through many inspiring and enriching experiences at the Abu Dhabi Festival since 2008, and we hope to continue our partnership within the framework of the MoU to present more co-productions and exclusive commissions that are first in the world,” HE concludes.

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation remains committed to its mission of advancing cultural diplomacy and international cooperation through partnerships like this, which bring together global communities and foster mutual understanding through the arts.

For more information about ADMAF and its initiatives, please visit www.admaf.org.

About Abu Dhabi Festival:

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival).

Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae

About Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF)

Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) was established in 1996 as one of the earliest cultural foundations in the Gulf region and Arab World. ADMAF supports the sustainability and creativity of the cultural industry and contributes to enriching Abu Dhabi as a cultural beacon.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org