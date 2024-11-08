Dubai, UAE - Aditum Investment Management Limited (“Aditum”) has announced the launch of two additional DIFC domiciled funds under their Aditum Global Access ICC Ltd platform. The Fundsmith Global Equity Fund IC Open Ended Plc launched on 31st October 2024 and Aditum Islamic Income and Growth Fund Open Ended IC Plc, an in-house managed Islamic multi-asset fund, launched on 4th November 2024 bringing the total number of live DIFC domiciled funds, where Aditum acts as Fund Manager, to 8. This includes the four Signature CIO Feeder Funds, Aditum’s in-house managed Global Fixed Maturity Fund 2028 and the flagship DIFC domiciled fund, Four Quadrant Dynamic Allocation Fund OEIC Limited. As of today, Aditum manages ~$175m in the DIFC and has more than $7.2bn of assets under management, as of 30th October 2024.

The launch of these two funds reinforces Aditum’s commitment to the UAE, with an additional 6 funds currently in the process of operational set up and three more funds expected to launch in the coming months.

