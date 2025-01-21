Bahrain - Ithmaar Bank, a leading Islamic retail bank in Bahrain, has launched a unique reward programme exclusively for corporate clients. The programme offers eligible Ithmaar Modaraba accountholders the chance to win an additional one per cent profit on their investment.

“Ithmaar Bank is committed to providing exceptional banking experiences for our corporate clients,” said Ithmaar Bank chief executive Maysan Almaskati. “We understand the unique financial needs of businesses, and this new reward programme is designed to support their growth and success.”

The programme is open to Modaraba accounts with a minimum tenure of six months and a minimum balance of BD100,000 or $250,000. One winner will be selected each month through a draw, with the draw dates and winner names published on the Ithmaar Bank website.

