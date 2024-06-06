Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution announced it will be a main sponsor of the Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed (KMBZ) Jiu-Jitsu Championships. This collaboration underscores ADIB’s commitment to fostering community spirit, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and supporting the growth and development of sports in the UAE.

The Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championships aims to position Abu Dhabi as the global capital of Jiu-Jitsu. The championship will take place over five rounds throughout the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, engaging the participants from various age groups, including children, youth, adults, and masters.

As a Prestige Partner, ADIB’s participation highlights the bank’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering community engagement through sports. This partnership aligns seamlessly with ADIB’s values, emphasizing discipline, respect, and perseverance, which are also fundamental principles of Jiu-Jitsu.



Commenting on the partnership, Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer and Chairman of Kawader, ADIB said: “ADIB is honoured to sponsor the upcoming KBMZ Championships for Jiu-Jitsu for the coming four years. Supporting community and sport events is a crucial part of our mission at ADIB. This partnership not only enables us to contribute more significantly locally, but also provides unique opportunities and experiences for the Jiu-Jitsu enthusiasts.”

Al Shehhi added: “In line with our commitment to support youth, sports, and promote the health and well-being of our society, we are proud to partner with UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. Together, we aim to elevate the sport globally and foster meaningful collaborations within the community. We look forward to a significant partnership and witnessing exceptional talent and sportsmanship at this championship.”

Through this partnership, ADIB aims to inspire the next generation of athletes by setting a positive example and contributing to the growth of sports within the community.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 195 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

