Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has launched ADIB Direct Digital Corporate Account Opening solution for wholesale banking customers, introducing a completely digitised onboarding process that enables customers to open accounts digitally.

Using ADIB Direct App or ADIB Direct online portal, Wholesale Banking clients can now complete account opening in a manner that better suits their need for speed, efficiency and flexibility. The aim is to streamline the onboarding process, cutting down waiting times while leveraging advanced digital technologies to eliminate delays and traditional onboarding paperwork. With this launch, customers will also have immediate access to ADIB’s Direct, a cutting-edge platform for managing banking needs in real-time that offers a full suite of core online banking and payment solutions.

The setup process is quick and paperless, allowing for seamless and quick account opening without the need for physical documentation. The solution also features secure digital verification through Emirates Face Recognition technology and Optical Character Recognition for document uploads, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Al Fahim, Acting Head of Wholesale Banking Group, said: “The introduction of our digital corporate account opening solution underscores ADIB’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This new solution aligns with ADIB’s broader mission to lead in digital transformation, ensuring businesses can explore the future of corporate banking with cutting-edge solutions. Addressing clients' needs, we will continue to bring new capabilities to market as we continue to make progress on digitising our core banking capabilities for corporates.

ADIB has seen double-digit growth in the adoption of its digital banking platform for businesses over the past three years, indicating a rise in customers preferring to make transactions online than at branches. ADIB Direct is a secure and centralised platform that integrates a suite of banking solutions into a single, streamlined interface. Businesses do not need to visit a branch to use the service. The adoption of the platform has been growing massively year-on-year with 88% growth in number of transactions on ADIB Direct.

