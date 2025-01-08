Abu Dhabi: ADIB Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched ADIB European Logistics Fund I, a Sharia-compliant investment vehicle designed to provide investors with access to high-demand logistics assets across Germany and Western Europe. This fund aims to address the growing market opportunity created by a structural shortage of sustainable, ESG-compliant logistics assets in these regions.

The fund is strategically positioned to capitalise on rising rental rates and the persistent supply-demand imbalance in the European logistics sector. ESG-compliant warehouses and logistics facilities have proven resilient, with demand continuing to outpace supply despite broader economic fluctuations. ADIB European Logistics Fund I provide investors with a unique avenue to capitalise on the growing demand for eco-conscious logistics infrastructure. This reflects a significant shift in supply chain priorities, where sustainability and environmental responsibility are increasingly becoming essential for global and local tenants alike.

Tony Hchaime, Senior Executive Officer at ADIB Capital Limited, commented: "ADIB European Logistics Fund I reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, Sharia-compliant investment solutions that meet evolving market demands. By targeting Europe's logistics sector, this fund offers our investors access to resilient, ESG-aligned opportunities in a high-growth market, driven by robust economic and structural trends."

The fund presents a strategic investment opportunity for individuals and institutions aiming to integrate ESG principles into their portfolios while capitalizing on the robust economic drivers underpinning the logistics sector in Western Europe.

This initiative is structured to deliver sustainable, long-term returns, offering investors a pathway to participate in a sector poised for resilience and growth.

For more information on ADIB European Logistics Fund I, please contact adibc.am@adib.com

About ADIB Capital Limited

ADIB Capital Limited is a Sharia-compliant asset manager, incorporated in the DIFC and licensed by the DFSA. Leveraging its strong affiliation with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, one of the largest Islamic banks in the MENA region, ADIB Capital Limited has established itself as a trusted financial partner for its clients. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of investment services, including both Asset Management and Investment Banking.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 223 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.