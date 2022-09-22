Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the leading financial institution, received more than 1,400 job applications through its recruitment platform on the first day of its participation at the Ru’ya Careers UAE job fair started on 20th September and continues until 22nd September. In line with the UAE Government’s efforts to encourage Emiratisation across the financial services industry, ADIB’s participation in the career fair emphasises its commitment to empowering local youth and UAE national talent pool.

The Bank will select a group of suitable candidates to fill the available positions per the approved recruitment procedures. With an Emiratisation ratio of 45% and successful career development programs, the Bank has met all the UAE Central Bank targets regarding Emiratisation. ADIB has the knowledge and expertise to capitalise on growth opportunities in the UAE economy and remain at the forefront of the banking industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Bushrah Alshehhi, Head of Human Resources, ADIB said: “At ADIB, we firmly believe in the platform and its active role in providing us with a great opportunity to attract and hire talented UAE nationals. ADIB has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios at 45%, which is a testament to our commitment to absorb more local talent into the workforce. In addition, our participation in events such as Ru’ya Careers UAE job fair supports our vision of attracting top Emirati talent and leveraging their skills to develop a strong workforce that will contribute to the growth of the UAE economy."

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank hired around 250 UAE Nationals in different positions including senior management roles this year. The recruitment, development, and promotion of local talent in the UAE has been at the core of ADIB’s human resources strategy. ADIB has a dedicated flagship banking academy to provide expert training to newcomers and supports UAE nationals within the bank via leadership initiatives such as Qiyadat and Tamkeen, which provide staff with first-hand management experience.

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking, and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development, and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

