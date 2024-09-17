Abu Dhabi/UAE – DHL and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, are proud to announce the renewal of their strategic partnership, reinforcing their shared dedication to environmental sustainability. This renewed collaboration will continue to utilize DHL GoGreen Plus service, enabling ADIB to achieve a 70% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions compared to conventional air shipping methods.

Building on previous successes, this partnership will drive significant reductions in logistics emissions. By integrating Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and advanced green technologies, ADIB will cut indirect emissions by 70% for international air shipments, aligning with UAE climate goals and setting a new standard for sustainability in the financial sector.

To celebrate this milestone, a formal signing ceremony took place at the DHL Express Airport Gateway & Service Centre in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event, attended by senior executives from both ADIB and DHL, highlighted the dedication of both organizations to advancing sustainable practices.

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Country GM for DHL Express UAE, commented: “Renewing our partnership with ADIB is a proud moment for us. Through our GoGreen Plus service and our investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), we will be supporting ADIB in achieving a 70% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions compared to conventional air shipping methods. This renewed partnership exemplifies our dedication to helping our customers create greener supply chains and drive meaningful progress in sustainability.”

Bushra Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB and chairman of Kawader, expressed enthusiasm about the renewed partnership: “Our renewed partnership with DHL reflects ADIB's commitment to driving tangible progress toward a more sustainable future for our communities. By continuing to integrate DHL's GoGreen Plus service, which will help us achieve a 70% reduction in Scope 3 CO2 emissions compared to conventional air shipping methods, we get closer to accomplishing our ambitious environmental targets. We value DHL’s partnership and support as we work together toward a more sustainable future."

With ongoing verification by an independent body accredited by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), ADIB will receive updated certification, acknowledging their achievements in emission reduction under this renewed agreement.

Last year, ADIB was the first bank in the MENA region to sign up for DHL Go Green Plus, in order to enable the Bank to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, encompassing indirect greenhouse gas emissions originating within a company's value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution.

This continued collaboration between ADIB and DHL sets a strong example of how financial and logistics sectors can work together to lead in sustainability and contribute meaningfully to global climate goals.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 213 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

About DHL – The logistics company for the world​

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.​

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

