The initiative will focus on blockchain and digital assets education for professional enrolled in the ADGMA Digital school

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of UAE’s capital emirate, announced the launch of a School of Digital Assets to lead the development of new digital skills based on a Digital era.

The announcement was made during the first edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) hosted by ADGM between 14th and 18th November 2022, in partnership with key economic drivers of the Abu Dhabi economy and a group of global and regional financial institutions. The week-long event serves as a platform for in-depth conversations around the MENA region’s thriving financial sector, industry trends, developments and innovation involving financial markets and global banking.

In line with UAE’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy and the regional agenda for solving access to qualified talent, ADGMA’s new School of Digital Assets will offer Foundation, Intermediate and Advance level programmes that explore themes of Metaverse, NFTs, Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi and Cybersecurity. ADGMA has partnered with the Center for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE), Binance Academy and Avnon Academy to educate & qualify professionals in this field.

Expanding on these associations, ADGMA also launched an open access learning hub to provide free blockchain and crypto education in over 20 languages, in partnership with Binance Academy, during ADFW.

As part of the School of Digital Assets, this tie-up with Binance Academy is the first government crypto education initiative of its kind to be rolled out in the region. Binance Academy along with ADGMA aims to build digital programmes in the format of video, audio, and text-based articles hosted on ADGM Academy’s LMS that will facilitate offline workshops for learners.

Bader Kalooti, Head of Growth and Operations for MENA at Binance said, “Binance is a pioneer in user education, and its educational arm, Binance Academy, is one of the largest learning hubs in the blockchain industry. Our partnership with ADGMA is another step in bringing accessible and standard-setting blockchain and crypto education to all.”

ADGMA aims to deliver world-class financial education and literacy, positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global financial centre. In line with this, the School of Digital Assets will promote holistic learning that focuses on educating professional on digital assets, economics and blockchain, as well as upskilling, re-skilling, and enhancing the employability of local talent to ensure long-term sustainability in market growth.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, COO at ADGM and Managing Director at ADGM Academy said, “With the growing demand and added value around digital assets education and adoption, ADGM and ADGM Academy recognise the key role of specialised education along with the means to provide this at a professional level. Binance Academy’s established knowledge and expertise in the blockchain, and crypto space makes them an ideal partner to take this pioneering initiative forward. With this programme in place, ADGM Academy continues to empower and prepare a highly competent workforce to foster continuous innovation and generate greater growth to contribute to the development and expansion of the nation’s knowledge-based economy.”

Obediah Ayton, Member of The Management Board Synup/Avnon Academy said "Skills that were once essential to jobs have become automatable, creating a space where people must develop new professional skills to stay valuable. Blockchain, Coding, AI and Digital Assets are the future skills we all need to adopt to be competitive in the Job market. As technology continues to advance and develop, it’s important to consider what skills you’ll need to stay secure in your career."

“We are delighted to partner with ADGMA in the launch of this very important initiative. Digital Assets, DeFi, Web3, Blockchain, these are all areas which are transforming money, finance, governments and private organisations, and the School of Digital Assets will help make sure that opportunities are offered to everyone in the region.” said Tram Anh Nguyen, co-founder of CFTE.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island, which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

