95 students to benefit from access to peer mentors from Khalifa University

Khalifa University faculty to equip Charter Schools teachers with a range of mathematics teaching techniques

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, an internationally recognized and UAE's top-ranked research and enterprise-intensive institute in Abu Dhabi, have collaborated on a shared vision to shape future-ready STEM leaders by elevating the skills and knowledge of teachers and 11th Grade students in Abu Dhabi’s Charter Schools. The dual-focused program will enhance STEM teaching capacities while facilitating students' transition from high school to university, preparing them for academic excellence.

The comprehensive one-year program will see teachers across Charter Schools in the Emirate undergo in-depth training provided by world-class faculty from Khalifa University. Additionally, the program includes peer mentorship, which involves Khalifa University faculty and students providing personalized support and guidance to Charter Schools students.

“Joining forces with Khalifa University, we reaffirm our commitment to establish robust, purpose-driven partnerships that bridge the gap between academia and industry,” said Dr. Ahmed Sultan Alshoaibi, Acting Executive Director of the Higher Education Sector at ADEK. “Through this initiative, our goal is to provide students with upskilling opportunities at any stage of their academic journey, ensuring they are equipped to join top higher education institutions. Our collaborative program sets the stage for success in these pivotal disciplines, nurturing the foundational assets of Abu Dhabi’s human-knowledge capital.”

Teachers undergoing the one-year specialized training will gain insights into student's proficiency levels, allowing them to effectively tailor learning environments according to each student's level. They will also learn how to fully integrate and adapt new teaching methodologies using technology and various digital platforms.

The peer mentorship model is designed to foster a supportive environment that encourages curiosity, a sense of belonging, and enhanced learning experiences, all while drawing inspiration from accomplished role models in the STEM field. Eligible students will be selected based on their academic performance in mathematics, as evidenced by MAP Growth study results and teachers’ recommendations.

Professor Sir John O’Reilly, President, Khalifa University said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge on this transformative program to elevate STEM education across Charter Schools in Abu Dhabi. Aligning with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to boost human capital development, we aim to equip the next generation of Emirati leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in STEM fields through world-class training for teachers and personalized mentorship to students. Alongside facilitating a seamless transition from high school to university, we aim to create a lasting impact, inspiring a lifelong interest for mathematics and the sciences among participants, preparing students for the academic excellence we foster at Khalifa University."

The program has started at Al Ghad School – Charter Schools as an inaugural phase to enhance problem-solving skills and empower students to apply mathematical concepts in real-life situations adeptly. Ultimately, it will help them boost EmSAT math scores, master test-taking strategies through the ALEKS online assessment platform, strengthen academic skills, cultivate personal growth, develop communication and teamwork abilities, and foster interest in mathematics by introducing the inaugural Musabaqat math competition for high school students.

With a one-year timeline, the bespoke pilot program will utilize diverse teaching methodologies, catering to the diverse learning needs of participating students by combining a rigorous math curriculum with hands-on exercises, as well as leveraging innovative tools and techniques, including ALEKS and peer mentoring.

Following the pilot phase, the program will be implemented across all Abu Dhabi Charter Schools at a later stage.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/